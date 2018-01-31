News

A Proposal On Dublin Nightclubs Could Change Nightlife Forever For The Capital

Some people will be for this, some people will be against this.

Nightclub Jan

A mixture of promoters, DJs and venue owners are due to meet in Dublin on Wednesday night to discuss issues surrounding licensing and venues in the capital and around Ireland. 

The meeting is being organised by a group called, 'Give Us The Night' = made up of industry professionals, and they have put an open invite out to everyone on the scene "to discuss the Irish club and music scene and how we can look at improving it in terms of licensing, venue landscape".

One of the big issues due to be discussed at the event is Ireland's late-night licensing laws.

They believe that opening up for 3-4 hours is crippling small and medium sized clubs when compared to the cost that has to be paid to run it. 

However, the cost of a late licence is even steeper, so the group are hoping to find some middle ground. 

The statement on their website reads: 

"We will be holding a meeting on Wednesday, January 31st next (at 6pm) in Dublin city centre, to discuss the state of the Irish nightclub industry and music scene, and to gauge how we as a group can help to improve it. 

"Much has changed in the last few years; while big venues and events have enjoyed a golden period, small to mid-sized clubs have struggled under the high cost of running nights that last just 3-4 hours. Some of our best venues will soon be demolished while the nightclub owners association, the INIA, has dissolved, which all in all leaves us at an important crossroads. 

"We are particularly calling on venue operators, promoters and managers, to meet with us next Wednesday. If you can’t make it, please try to send someone in your place. We know that there are many people living outside of Dublin who can’t attend, but don’t worry, this won’t be the last meet-up that we will be having soon. If you are interested in attending, please RSVP to info [at] giveusthenight.com, and we will send you the full details."

Would you be for or against more nightclubs being able to afford to stay open late in the capital? Let us know in the comments.

