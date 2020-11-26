Radical Trinity College proposal could see historic buildings sold and fewer physical lectures

A proposal for the future of Trinity College could see and end to physical lectures for larger classes and the sale of some historic campus buildings.

An Irish Examiner report this afternoon outlines details of the Trinity Futures Discussion Paper, including a suggestion to sell surplus parts of the campus. A new 'Smart Working Model' would see academics 'working from home full-time, or part-time (hybrid working) and potentially working flexibly in an off-campus Trinity Hub (hub-working).'

Some campus buildings could be used as 'residential units, meeting rooms or other spaces,' while others could be disposed of or demolished to make way for new developments.

The document states that benefits of Smart Working could include people having the opportunity to lead more balanced and healthier lives. It's thought that environmental impacts of traditional working environments would also be reduced.

READ NEXT: Dublin restaurant confirms December closure due to "lack of guidance"