Some car parks are opening for cocooners with others asked not to use the spaces

Fingal County Council has confirmed that some car parks will open tomorrow for the use of people cocooning only, with others asked not to take the spaces.

Earlier today, it was announced that people over 70 and the medically vulnerable will be given designated exercise time at parks between the hours of 1.30pm and 3.30pm. To coincide with this, Fingal County Council has confirmed that the car parks at Malahide Demesne, Newbridge House, Ardgillen Demesne, St. Patrick's Park, Millennium Park and Santry Demesne will be opening to facilitate those who need to use them during these hours.

Fingal County Council will open a number of car parks between 1.30pm and 3.30pm to facilitate Cocooners who are now allowed exercise within 5km of their homes. We would encourage others not to use our parks at this time. Full story at https://t.co/rYSR81xa2c #InThisTogether https://t.co/1Y08CKxODo pic.twitter.com/amLhYsFIpz — FingalCountyCouncil (@Fingalcoco) May 5, 2020

A statement issued this afternoon says that 'in order to provide space for those who are cocooning, we would encourage others not to use our parks at this time. The car parks listed will be managed by Fingal County Council staff and are only for use by those cocooning.'

People over 70 and the medially vulnerable have been told that they can leave their homes for exercise from today, as long they stay within 5km and avoid contact with other people.

