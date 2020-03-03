Close

  • Statement released by DCU on rumour of coronavirus case on campus

Statement released by DCU on rumour of coronavirus case on campus

By Darragh Murphy

March 3, 2020 at 12:50pm

A Dublin City University statement has been released following rumours that a student of the university had tested positive for coronavirus.

DCU stated that they had been made aware of images and videos circulating on social media on Monday evening which speculated on the health of an individual on campus.

But the university has offered assurances that there is no confirmed case of the Covid-19 outbreak on campus.

A statement reads: "DCU is following all recommended HSE protocols in light of the arrival of the coronavirus in Ireland.

"Any measures taken at this stage are precautionary and in line with best practice.

"At present there is no confirmed case of coronavirus on campus.

"The safety and well-being of the DCU community is, and always will be, our highest priority. We will continue to take account of all official advice provided to us and we will keep the community updated if the situation changes."

The Department of Health issued a statement on Tuesday morning, warning social media users to be wary of the spread of misinformation.

