Swimming banned at Sandymount and Dollymount due to e-coli concerns

The water prohibition notice is in place until further notice.

Swimming has been banned at both Sandymount and Dollymount Strands for the foreseeable future. The ban comes after a video was posted on Twitter showing "brown effluent" pouring into the water at Portmarnock. Sabrina Joyce-Kemper SJK (@kemper_sabrina) shared the video on Twitter, tagging Irish Water as well as Fingal County Council, stating:

"This really needs to be sorted before people get sick and algal blooms start."

Unfortunately Sabrina, bathing restrictions are in place on Dollymount & Sandymount due to overflow Ringend sewage treatment.

Have to check North Bull wall as samples don't seem updated since 26th July. Truly terrible sewage into UNESCO Biosphere 😢🚫🏊‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Ww0MccELkd — Cllr. Donna Cooney (@donna_cooney1) August 2, 2022

Councillor Donna Cooney of the Green Party replied to Sabrina, saying, "bathing restrictions are in place on Dollymount & Sandymount due to overflow Ringsend sewage treatment."

Swimming will be banned at Sandymount and Dollymount until the bathing water quality improves. Both areas will continue to be monitored. According to the Dublin City Council website, monitoring is also being carried out at non-designated bathing waters including Merrion Strand, Shelly Banks, Half Moon and North Bull Wall.

If you're hoping to spend one of these gorgeously warm days sea swimming, just make sure you double check the water conditions ahead of time.

