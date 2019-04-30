There’s A Canal Clean Up This Weekend

A canal clean up is going to take place on May 4th.

Volunteers who take place will be rewarded with a €10 credit voucher for Deliveroo.

The initiative will be held alongside Charlemont Mall at the canal and aims to get more people involved with clean up activities.

Anyone wishing to take part will be provided with buckets, litter pickers and gloves, and upon return with a full bucket of rubbish, can get their hands on a €10 credit voucher to spend on Deliveroo.

A spokesperson for Deliveroo said: “It’s fantastic to see Irish people enjoying this spell of good weather as people eat and drink outdoors, but in doing so we must be respectful of the local environment.”

They added: “It’s great to see the many volunteer groups that regularly meet up to clean up the surrounding areas, such as Friends of the Grand Canal, and we want to do our part this weekend with the help of willing volunteers.”

The voucher volunteers will collect at the end of the clean up session can be spent on the Deliveroo app or website.