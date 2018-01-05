News

Trains To And From Dublin Heuston Will Be Delayed After "Tragic Incident"

Significant delays are expected for all customers.

Heuston Station Dublin Jan

Iarnród Éireann has confirmed via Twitter that all services are suspended through Sallins after a "tragic incident" on the line at the north of the station.

Emergency services are currently attending the scene and the company has warned passengers that there will be significant delays. 

It is unknown what time the incident took place as of yet but Iarnród Éireann first informed customers about the incident just before 12pm.

Iarnród Éireann will issue further updates on the incident which you can find on their Twitter page or website.

In a statement issued at 12:40, they said: 

"Due to a tragic incident on the line north of Sallins Station, being attended by the emergency services, there is disruption to all services to/from Heuston Station at present.

No trains are departing Heuston Station until further notice.

Trains travelling to Heuston Station are stopped at platforms until further notice.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Updated 14:40pm

Services have resumed through Sallins following the earlier incident, significant delays are expected as they try to get services back operating to schedule.

