UEFA: "We have no plans to change Euro 2020 venues"

By James Fenton

November 4, 2020 at 11:51am

UEFA have denied reports that they are planning on changing Euro 2020 from a multi-city tournament to one that will solely be held in Russia.

Le Parisien reported this week that European football's governing body was considering scrapping plans to hold Euro 2020 across 12 cities next summer. The Aviva Stadium in Dublin is due to stage four games but it had been suggested that Russia will take up hosting duties for the entire tournament due to uncertainty around travel restrictions.

However, UEFA has now denied these reports in a statement to the PA news agency which says: "UEFA intends to hold Euro 2020 in the format and the venues confirmed earlier this year and we are working closely with all host cities on preparations. Given the uncertainties surrounding Covid, over which neither UEFA nor the local organising bodies have control, it is currently too early to say whether those games in June and July will have restrictions either on fans or even their staging".

It was added that "UEFA's efforts are currently focused on planning for a tournament in all 12 venues with fans". Dublin is scheduled to host three group games, including Sweden v Poland, as well as a last 16 encounter.

