News

Could Your Dog Be The Dublin Star Of Legally Blonde The Musical?

Applications are open now

Dog

Legally Blonde The Musical is returning to the stage at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre this March and the producers are looking for a suitable dog to fit the role of Buster. 

The ideal dog would be an "ugly, British Bull Dog." And although they are open to other breeds, the dog needs to be 'bullish and robust'. 

They also need to be responsive to commands and have a good temperament.

Auditions for the role will be held on 8 February, during which the dog will have an optional five minutes to any perform tricks they can do. 

Those who think their pooch could fit the role should send an application to legallyblondedogauditions@gmail.com with 'DUBLIN AUDITIONS' in the subject title of the email.

The email should include a photo of your dog, as well as its name, breed and a brief description.

It should also include your full name, address and a contact number.

READ MORE: Your Dublin Waste Company Could Be Part Of A "Secret Cartel" That You Don't Know About

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Comments

News

Read More in News
Could Your Dog Be The Dublin Star Of Legally Blonde The Musical?
Could Your Dog Be The Dublin Star Of Legally Blonde The Musical?
Your Dublin Waste Company Could Be Part Of A "Secret Cartel" That You Don't Know About
Your Dublin Waste Company Could Be Part Of A "Secret Cartel" That You Don't Know About
Grafton Street Nightclub Lillie's Bordello Made An Absolute Rake Of Money Last Year
Grafton Street Nightclub Lillie's Bordello Made An Absolute Rake Of Money Last Year
Two Very Specific Types Of Robberies Took Place In The Northside On Sunday
Two Very Specific Types Of Robberies Took Place In The Northside On Sunday
Gardaí Issue Warning Regarding Major "Security Implications" Happening Around Dublin
Gardaí Issue Warning Regarding Major "Security Implications" Happening Around Dublin
A Whole New Cinematic Experience Is Coming To Dublin This Summer
A Whole New Cinematic Experience Is Coming To Dublin This Summer
Burglar Gangs In South Dublin May Have More Freedom To Act Following This Decision By Gardai
Burglar Gangs In South Dublin May Have More Freedom To Act Following This Decision By Gardai
Role Of Irish Social Media Influencers 'Under Review'
Role Of Irish Social Media Influencers 'Under Review'
Dublin Gang 'The Pesties' Turning Into "Proper Crime Gang" And Targeting These Areas
Dublin Gang 'The Pesties' Turning Into "Proper Crime Gang" And Targeting These Areas
Suspected 'Dubliner' Has Been Arrested In The North For Grooming A 14-Year-Old Boy
Suspected 'Dubliner' Has Been Arrested In The North For Grooming A 14-Year-Old Boy
Heading Out In Town Tonight? It's Gonna Be Absolutely Baltic Outside
Heading Out In Town Tonight? It's Gonna Be Absolutely Baltic Outside
There Has Been A Bomb Scare In Southside Of Dublin
There Has Been A Bomb Scare In Southside Of Dublin
Your Dublin Waste Company Could Be Part Of A "Secret Cartel" That You Don't Know About
News

Your Dublin Waste Company Could Be Part Of A "Secret Cartel" That You Don't Know About
Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Lifestyle

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Grafton Street Nightclub Lillie's Bordello Made An Absolute Rake Of Money Last Year
News

Grafton Street Nightclub Lillie's Bordello Made An Absolute Rake Of Money Last Year
Two Very Specific Types Of Robberies Took Place In The Northside On Sunday
News

Two Very Specific Types Of Robberies Took Place In The Northside On Sunday

PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
News

PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Lifestyle

Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Feature

15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Dublin Hotel Owner's Reply To 'Social Influencer' Looking For Free Stay In Exchange For 'Exposure’ Is Gold
Lifestyle

Dublin Hotel Owner's Reply To 'Social Influencer' Looking For Free Stay In Exchange For 'Exposure’ Is Gold

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin