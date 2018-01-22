Could Your Dog Be The Dublin Star Of Legally Blonde The Musical?

Legally Blonde The Musical is returning to the stage at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre this March and the producers are looking for a suitable dog to fit the role of Buster.

The ideal dog would be an "ugly, British Bull Dog." And although they are open to other breeds, the dog needs to be 'bullish and robust'.

They also need to be responsive to commands and have a good temperament.

Auditions for the role will be held on 8 February, during which the dog will have an optional five minutes to any perform tricks they can do.

Those who think their pooch could fit the role should send an application to legallyblondedogauditions@gmail.com with 'DUBLIN AUDITIONS' in the subject title of the email.

The email should include a photo of your dog, as well as its name, breed and a brief description.

It should also include your full name, address and a contact number.

READ MORE: Your Dublin Waste Company Could Be Part Of A "Secret Cartel" That You Don't Know About