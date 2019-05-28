REVIEW: INK Café – An Indie Diamond That Deserves ALL Of Our Love

Dun Laoghaire has all the luck.

The south Dublin seaside town boasts the best everything: the Best Ice Cream (Teddy’s); the Best Views (the harbour); the best Scandi Interiors store (Sostrene Grene); the hands-down Best Public Library. A fairly recent addition, the Lexicon is an awesome (in the true sense of the word) monument of a building. Looking like a colossal ocean liner run aground, the building provides beautiful space to commune with the impressive collection or simply gaze out to sea. It is an inspiring place boasting not only the cannon of beloved stories on its shelves but also a hugely engaging calendar of events and exhibition. It’s a cultural hub. And now thanks to the opening of INK café, it boasts an eaterie that is as considered and thoroughly thought out as any of the books upstairs.

INK is a café with a mission statement which utterly fits its position as the library café, providing culinary sustenance to those seeking intellectual and emotional sustenance upstairs. The café is zero waste, to the utmost of their ability, they are a neutral entity – not adding to the erosion of our planet’s resources. Meaning you can basically think of whatever you spend with them as a Karmic tax write-off.

I, for example felt totally fine about giving an old lady the finger during a bout of road rage on my way there last week, because I was already paying a karmic debt by supporting such a responsible and eco-friendly endeavour. I basically felt bathed in a celestial, saint-like aura upon my arrival for their Saturday night supper club – even though I’d left my pal waiting for 15 minutes.

INK is easing softly soflty into their dinner service with a weekend supper club to kick off what will hopefully be a nightly and highly individual offering on the pretty seafront stretch amid, bland chains which shall remain nameless for the purposes of not being sued. The menu is brief but well thought out, divided into small plates, large plates and sweet plates. The best approach is to order lots of dishes and share. They are served as they are ready which is not everyone’s bag but I felt the kitchen expertly paced the meal and it worked very well as we were going halves on everything.

We started with cauliflower arancini as a complimentary amuse bouche which were delicious, deeply savoury and crisp. We asked what cheese was used in the rice balls and received an answer that neatly sums up the INK ethos – a few different ones, the perfect use for ends. The kitchen at INK are focused on getting the maximum out of their produce, they also follow the season in terms of what they’re serving and their list of local suppliers is genuinely impressive, right down to salt that hails from Achill Island – they are being extremely conscientious.

Zero waste, with zero compromise on taste.