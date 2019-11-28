A fabulous cocktail 'mixer studio' is coming to Dublin and it's free

This will certainly be an interesting addition to the city.

A fabulous Mixer Studio is set to take up residence in the city centre in December.

Popping up at 20 Dawson Street, the Mixer Studio is brought to us by Schweppes and will become a space for some of the country's leading creative talents, from mixologists to musicians to some of the most interesting artists in Ireland. The space will see these incredible talents come together to create the ultimate long weekend of music, entertainment, art, and of course, gorgeous cocktails.

Taking place from Thursday, December 5 until Saturday, December 7, the one-off event will have some amazing features you're definitely going to want to check out.

For cocktail lovers, there will be immersive cocktail experiences as well as the chance to enjoy some stunning Schweppes cocktails.

Irish illustrators and printmakers Jill & Gill will also be on hand for a live screen printing. Made up of creative duo Jill Deering (illustrator) and Gillian Henderson (printmaker), Jill & Gill's work has been showcased in the windows of Brown Thomas Dublin and at the National Gallery of Ireland.

2FM radio presenter and DJ Tara Stewart will be there providing tunes. It's safe to say Tara has been busy playing high profile gigs around the country, so you know you're in for a good time when she's on the decks.

She will also be joined by DJ, presenter and model January Russell Winters, who is one of the most sought-after DJs in Ireland right now.

Gordon Johnson, who has been DJing for 16 years and takes up residence in Dublin's Everleigh Garden will also be on hand, as well as RTÉ presenter and 2fm DJ Stephen Byrne.

Plus, artist Vanessa Power (AKA Signs Of Power) will be there. She will be there to paint a colourful mural in the space that will take shape over the duration of the weekend event. Guests will get a first-hand glimpse at her passion for typography and hand lettering, which led to her incredible career as a full-time signwriter.

And perhaps the best thing about this event is that it is totally free to attend. Now there is no excuse not to check it out.

For anyone wanting to head along to this incredible activation, you can pre-book your 1.5-hour slot here.

The Mixer Studio is open from 5pm until 10.30pm on Thursday, December 5 and Friday, December 6 and from 1pm until 10.30pm on Saturday, December 7.