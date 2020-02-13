A new immersive street art tour is coming to Dublin

There's now an immersive street art tour of Dublin in collaboration with Jameson and it's seriously class.

One of Dublin’s most interesting and enjoyable attractions has been hidden in plain sight. Seriously, it's been right in front of you. What am I talking about? The street art, of course.

We often pass these incredible pieces of art without giving them too much thought. Well, that is about to change.

Because there is now a super immersive way to experience the best of it. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to The City Speaks, Dublin's first-ever immersive podcast street art tour.

I know what you're thinking. How exactly does this work?

The City Speaks is an immersive podcast walking tour of Dublin, a new way to explore an old town.

And what better way to kick off The City Speaks than looking at (and listening to) the city's street art?

This series of podcast episodes guides you around Smithfield and the Dublin 7 area, showcasing the most thought-provoking and simply beautiful street art to be found in the area.

Each episode focuses on a different piece of art. We chat to the prolific creator behind each piece and discover what it's like to be a street artist in Dublin. We also learn about the deeper meaning behind the pieces that we see so much and know so well, but often don't give much thought to.

Pop your earphones in and look up from your phone screen. Then, experience some of Dublin's best street art like never before. You won't believe what you've been missing all of this time.

You'll not only see the pieces, but you'll experience them with more than just your eyes. You'll quite literally be letting the pieces speak to you.

Where can you listen?

Well, you'll need to head over to our class multimedia guide which houses all of these episodes as well as the route map.

After you've made your way around Smithfield looking at and learning about these unreal pieces, you'll head to your final stop Jameson Distillery Bow St. to check out a mural designed by Hephee. And since you immersed yourself in some of the best art Dublin has to offer, you deserve a reward. So, you'll get just that at JJ's Bar in the distillery.

What are you waiting for? Let your city speak to you.

Please drink responsibly. Visit Drinkaware.ie.