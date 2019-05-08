This Is How To Bag Yourself Free Lunch From Dublin’s Newest Healthy Fast Food Restaurant

Fast food? Always a good idea. Healthy fast food? An even better idea. Free healthy fast food, with vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options? Ah now, you’re having me on.

Turns out you could grab yourself a free healthy lunch from LEON when they open their doors on Crown Alley, Temple Bar on Wednesday, May 15.

You just have to be one of the first 100 people to show up at noon. Although that sounds like a large window of opportunity, I’d get there sooner rather than later lads, because it’s probably gonna be jammers. We’ve been waiting for this for a while.

And the free dishes on offer will be the legendary vegan LOVe Burger, Brazilian Black Bean, Moroccan Meatballs, The Original Salad, Chicken Aioli Wrap. The guys and gals behind the counter are super fast and prepare your order in just 30 seconds, so you can well make it there and back on your lunch break.