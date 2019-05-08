This Is How To Bag Yourself Free Lunch From Dublin’s Newest Healthy Fast Food Restaurant
Fast food? Always a good idea. Healthy fast food? An even better idea. Free healthy fast food, with vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options? Ah now, you’re having me on.
Turns out you could grab yourself a free healthy lunch from LEON when they open their doors on Crown Alley, Temple Bar on Wednesday, May 15.
You just have to be one of the first 100 people to show up at noon. Although that sounds like a large window of opportunity, I’d get there sooner rather than later lads, because it’s probably gonna be jammers. We’ve been waiting for this for a while.
And the free dishes on offer will be the legendary vegan LOVe Burger, Brazilian Black Bean, Moroccan Meatballs, The Original Salad, Chicken Aioli Wrap. The guys and gals behind the counter are super fast and prepare your order in just 30 seconds, so you can well make it there and back on your lunch break.
LEON already has over 63 restaurants in the UK, Holland and the US, so we are buzzed to finally get one in Dublin serving up fab healthy food, vegan and vegetarian grub, natural and sustainable fast food options!
And to be honest, the food looks quite unreal.
Turns out you can really have the best of both worlds: fast and tasty food that is also good for you.
LEON’s menu is inspired by the flavours, variety and natural healthiness of the Mediterranean diet which means plenty of fresh herbs and spices, nuts, seeds, olive oil, fermented foods and well-sourced meats.
Last month, LEON took to the streets of Dublin to get to know the city.
Managing Director of LEON Ireland, Stuart Fitzgerald, said “We are so excited to be opening the doors of the first LEON in Ireland, the wait will finally be over for everyone to try LEON’s Naturally Fast Food. We recently shot a promo video around Dublin city centre and the appetite from the public was fantastic. The Irish welcome is most definitely alive and well! The need for an offering like LEON is so evident, somewhere that will offer vegan, gluten free and vegetarian options at a reasonable price. We can’t wait to meet all our new customers in the cultural hub of the capital, Temple Bar on the 15th of May.”
