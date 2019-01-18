This Pop-Up Is Everything For Anyone Doing Dry January

As the week draws to a close, one thing that springs to mind is the weekend game plan.

If your plans are still up in the air, allow us to give you a little nudge while introducing you to the ‘Bar For When You’re Off The Beers’.



Located on South Anne Street, the pop-up from Pure Brew aims to take the dry out of January and from Friday 18th to Sunday 20th, a series of events will take place that'll blow your socks off. Figuratively speaking.

The bar is open for three days and will have loads to do before and after each event. Expect non-alcoholic beer tasting sessions with the experts, a chill out zone in the basement with a cinema screen, a House DJ nightly, delish complimentary beer snacks, ice-cold Pure Brew lager and also a range of small batch experimental non-alcoholic beers on tap.

Sound like somethin' you're into? Check out the weekend line up...



Friday 18th - 'The Chats' hosted by comedian Joanne McNally with special guests, 8pm - 9.15pm

Comedy legend, Joanne McNally will host a game show style evening that focuses on interesting conversation - no boring small talk here people! With loads of topics chosen by the audience, we'll prove that us Irish have the gift of the gab, with or without the booze.

Think Cards Against Humanity with more chat.

Saturday 19th - Sober Rave Marcus O' Laoire and special guests, 9.30pm - 12.30am

Leading the way on Saturday night, is one of Ireland's Renaissance men Marcus O' Laoire – known for everything from cooking, to DJ’ing, to comedy, to Podcasting. He'll host a night filled with rapping, House music, beat boxing and much more.

Both Marcus and 2016 & 2017 Irish Beatbox Champion Maciej Kozlowski, aka ‘Magic Beatbox’ will tag team the night with various sets intertwined with hip hop dancers, different music styles all before the ultimate Sober Rave to end the night.

The best part? You don't need a ticket for this - just turn up and enjoy the music and entertainment.

Sunday 20th - Choons, Chat & Fun with Fearless Moves, 1pm - 3pm

Weekends aren't all about the night-time plans, there's a whole day to enjoy!

From 1pm on Sunday 20th, Fearless Moves will bring their super energetic lunchtime fitness class to the pop-up with deadly music, whopper instructor Natalie Lennon and, the best part, delish food and Pure Brew post workout.

Yes. PLEASE.

There will be two 40 minutes sessions and 2FM DJ Conor Behan will provide all the choons for this dance/workout/rave/session hybrid event.

Sunday 20th - Date Night With A Difference hosted by Davina Devine, 7pm - 8.30pm

Lastly, it's time to ditch the dutch courage and allow ‘The Bar For When You’re Off The Beers’ to take control.

Hosted by the incredible Davina Devine, couples will enjoy an intimate but fun-filled date night of entertainment, merriment and mischief. With food, gifts and beer experts on hand to give you all the info on Pure Brew, each couple will experience a date night to remember.

If you're single there is plenty of room for you to come along, chill at the bar and take in all the mischief and merriment.

Check out The Pure Brew Bar When You're Off The Beers at 10 South Anne Street (just off Grafton Street). Ireland's first non-alcoholic bar will be open 5pm - 12.30am Friday 18th and Saturday 19th and 12.30pm - 11pm Sunday 20th.

