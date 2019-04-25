This Restaurant Is Doing Bottomless Boozy Supper Club Every Weekend

The stunning bottomless cocktail menu includes prosecco, bellinis and gin mules. And there are some fab dinner choices to soak all that up, including steamed chicken with duck dumplings, sweet chilli and garlic sauce, their duck sliders with Asian slaw, soy sauce and miso dressing, and their rib eye beef with slow roast tomatoes and garlic butter sauce.

Located on Essex Street in Temple Bar, this offer is ideal if you want to head out for a boogie after. Open seven days a week, Cleaver East serves up classic cocktail favourites, craft beers and wine that won’t burn a hole in your pocket. You can also check out their whole menu here.