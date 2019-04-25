This Restaurant Is Doing Bottomless Boozy Supper Club Every Weekend
Bottomless brunch is possibly one of the greatest inventions of modern times. It’s the only time we have the excuse to drink a bit too much prosecco, while it’s still bright out.
Well, now that already brilliant idea has been improved upon – a bottomless boozy supper club has just arrived in Dublin. And we are totally here for it.
View this post on Instagram
Get that Friday feeling with our Bottomless #BoozySupperClub EVERY Friday and Saturday from 9.30 pm!🍹 For just €48 pp, indulge in 2 courses from our menu & sip on endless cocktails with options including bottomless prosecco, bellinis & gin mule!🍸 Book now➡ link in bio . . . . #templebar #dublin #dineindublin #food #drinks #cocktails #party #supper#instafood #yum #yummy #delicious #eat #dinner #love #sharefood #homemade #sweet #tagsta #tagsta_food #dessert #stuffed #hot #beautiful #favorite #eating #foodgasm #foodpics
Cleaver East in the heart of the city is taking cocktails with your gals to the next level and is offering a bottomless boozy supper every Friday and Saturday after 9.30pm and Friday to Sunday on Bank Holiday Weekends for just €48 in their Temple Bar location.
This means you and your gal pals can feast on two delicious courses from their fab menu as well as bottomless cocktails for two hours.
I don’t know about you, but I can squeeze a fair bit of grub and booze into two hours…
View this post on Instagram
It's time to start planning your weekend! Why not join us for our Bottomless #BoozySupper club? Available Friday and Saturday from 9.30pm 🥂 . . . . #food #cocktails #instafood #yum #yummy #delicious #eat #dinner #breakfast #lunch #love #drinks #homemade #sweet #beautiful #favorite #eating #bottomless
The stunning bottomless cocktail menu includes prosecco, bellinis and gin mules. And there are some fab dinner choices to soak all that up, including steamed chicken with duck dumplings, sweet chilli and garlic sauce, their duck sliders with Asian slaw, soy sauce and miso dressing, and their rib eye beef with slow roast tomatoes and garlic butter sauce.
Located on Essex Street in Temple Bar, this offer is ideal if you want to head out for a boogie after.
Open seven days a week, Cleaver East serves up classic cocktail favourites, craft beers and wine that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.
You can also check out their whole menu here.