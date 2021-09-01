Competition: Create your own beer for the Guinness Open Gate Brewery

At the Guinness Open Gate Brewery, they dream in beer. Now is your chance to dream up and brew up a beer of your choice!

As 2021 is the year of long-awaited reunions and overdue shared special moments, this one has us pretty excited, because there is now the opportunity to connect with your mates over the perfect pint. And when I say perfect pint, it'll definitely be your version of perfect. That's because, well, you'll be working with the head brewer to create it.

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery have reopened their iconic gates with a newly revamped beer garden, a selection of brand new brews and an all-new mouth-watering food menu that pairs perfectly with the beers on offer. It makes for one wonderful spot to catch up with pals. You can book the beer garden here now.

Innovation has always been at the heart of Guinness, dating right back over 100 years, to the time of Arthur Guinness, with the Experimental Brewery. The Guinness Open Gate Brewery is a unique, creative brewing space where you can explore different flavours, finding the perfect brew for you! Want to take this experience to the next level? We have the competition for you, guys. The Guinness Open Gate Brewery is giving you the chance to win the opportunity to develop your very own brew with Guinness' world class brewers.

The winner will develop their own unique beer with a brew expert. If you manage to nab this prize, you will work alongside Guinness Open Gate Brewery's Head Brewer Peter Simpson to turn your dream brew into a reality, putting your own style and flavour into it. How unreal does that sound?

Then, you and five pals will get the very first taste of this brew, which will then appear on the brewery’s rotational beer menu.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details in the form here.

To find out more about the Guinness Open Gate Brewery and its beers, visit guinnessopengate.com

Please drink responsibly. Strictly over 18s only.

Terms and Conditions Apply