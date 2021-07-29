Day out on the bike: The best places to eat when cycling around Dublin

As the sun shines and the glorious buzz of Dublin makes its long-awaited return, there has never been a better time to hop on a bike and get exploring. From the stunning surroundings of Phoenix Park to the unique charm of The Liberties, Dublin has an abundance of bits for us to enjoy this summer, all made more accessible with NOW dublinbikes!

That is especially true when it comes to eateries. Restaurants, cafes and other food businesses have had a strange year, to say the least. There are loads of reasons for us to get out and support them, particularly when they are serving delicious grub that keeps us fuelled during our adventures around the city. We have teamed up with NOW dublinbikes to highlight ten spots that are ideal for a delicious stop-off when you're out and about cycling in Dublin using NOW dublinbikes.

Available from 5am to 12.30am daily from multiple docking stations around the city, you simply download the app, sign up and choose a NOW dublinbikes subscription, select a bike from a docking station and off you go. With that in mind, here are the best places to eat when cycling around Dublin.

Nutbutter

If you plan on cycling up to Grand canal Dock during your day out, then this is the spot to grab a bite. With a stunning array of hot and cold drinks, sweet treats, tacos, protein bites, bowls and sides, there is something for everyone.

Sprout & Co

In the market for a salad? Sprout & Co is the place to go. With multiple city centre locations including Exchequer Street and Dawson Street, their menu consists of unreal salads such as their Summer Caprese Salad, Middle Eastern Chicken Plate and Korean Chicken Salad.

Pablo Picante

With two Dublin locations (Aston Quay and Clarendon Market), Pablo Picante is a great shout if you're in the market for a top-quality burrito during your day out. They have a set menu, but you can also build your own.

Bear Market Coffee

If you find yourself around the George's Street area, this is one of the best places to get coffee. Plus, they have some pastries and sweet treats that are ideal for munching on the go.

Falafel Dublin

I adore a bit of Falafel. Where to get it when you're in town? Well, Falafel Dublin does what it says on the tin. Found on Essex Street, the owners have years of experience in running traditional Middle Eastern restaurants, and that is obvious when you taste what they have to offer.

DiFontaines

Anyone for a slice? Heading on up to Parliament Street now at the atmospheric far end of Temple Bar, DiFontaines is the ideal place if you want to grab a slice of pizza on the go.

Little Dumpling

I don't know about you, but I'm mad for Dumplings. Located on Mary Street, Little Dumpling serves up some delicious, you guessed it, dumplings, including Chicken Dumplings with House Satay Sauce and Spicy House Kimchi Dumplings. Oh, and all of their servings are only €7.

Token

We just had to give Smithfield two inclusions. When restrictions allow for it to open, Token is great craic with its vintage games. But the food here should not be overlooked! Grab some tacos, waffles and other delicious goodness, find a spot at Smithfield Square and chill.

My Meat Wagon

We think you should absolutely head up to Smithfield during your day on the bike. From the street art to the bars to the cafes, it's a stunning part of the city. My Meat Wagon, located at Smithfield Square, serves up everything you'd expect from a great Smoke Joint, including burgers, ribs and chicken.

Eatyard

Having moved from Portobello to Phibsboro, Eatyard at The Bernard Shaw is home to some absolutely mouth-watering foodie options, such as Griolladh, Nice Burger, 3FE, Village Pizza and The Saucy Cow. Unreal stuff!

So, what's stopping you? It's time to get on your bike and experience the best of Dublin. For when you start to feel hungry, we have you sorted!

To find out more about NOW dublinbikes, make sure to head here.

Brought to you by NOW dublinbikes