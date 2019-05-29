You Should Definitely Check Out This Super Stylish Drink And Draw Event
Summer is here, my friends. And you know what that means. There are loads of unreal events happening in our city over the next few months.
Leading Italian beer brand, Peroni recently launched their brand new Peroni Libera, meaning ‘free’ in Italian. The new beer contains 0% alcohol, and to celebrate, Peroni is hosting a series of fabulously stylish monthly events in Dublin this summer, and we’re pretty excited for it.
With a stunning flavour of fresh citrusy hops, Peroni Libera gives you the freedom to choose a 0% option when enjoying Peroni.
The Peroni Libera series will kick off with an interactive Drink and Draw event, hosted by Conor Merriman.
Conor is an illustrator and professional doodler from Dublin. Having studied Visual Communications in NCAD, Conor has worked in editorial, branded entities, website design, social media curation, conceptual design, storyboarding and gif animation. He posts a lot of his work on his Twitter and Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
I am delighted to announce that I will be hosting two drink and draw classes with the @peroniireland Peroni Libera Series on June 5th in The Dean Hotel! Tickets are €20 and you will be greeted with a cold alcohol-free Peroni Libera along with delicious Cicchetti bites! I will guide you on an illustration journey (no experience required) Link in bio for tickets! www.drinkaware.ie #ad #PeroniLibera ________________________ #illustration #design #art #artwork #peroni #workshop #dublin #drawing #draw #drinkanddraw
Guests will be greeted at the door with a cold Peroni Libera, as well as delicious Cicchetti bites. How Italian!
You will then have the chance to unleash your inner Michelangelo during a guided illustration class with Conor.
The illustration classes will take place on Wednesday, June 5 at 6pm and 8.30pm in the Dean Hotel on Harcourt Street.
So if you fancy trying your hand at being a top illustrator, then you can book tickets for the first instalment of the Peroni Libera Series here.
The Peroni Libera Series will run for the summer with a Sip and Supper event at the end of June and a Sip and See event in the Stella Theatre in August.
To find out more, head to houseofperoni.com.
Visit drinkaware.ie.