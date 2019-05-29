You Should Definitely Check Out This Super Stylish Drink And Draw Event

Summer is here, my friends. And you know what that means. There are loads of unreal events happening in our city over the next few months. Leading Italian beer brand, Peroni recently launched their brand new Peroni Libera, meaning ‘free’ in Italian. The new beer contains 0% alcohol, and to celebrate, Peroni is hosting a series of fabulously stylish monthly events in Dublin this summer, and we’re pretty excited for it. With a stunning flavour of fresh citrusy hops, Peroni Libera gives you the freedom to choose a 0% option when enjoying Peroni.

The illustration classes will take place on Wednesday, June 5 at 6pm and 8.30pm in the Dean Hotel on Harcourt Street. So if you fancy trying your hand at being a top illustrator, then you can book tickets for the first instalment of the Peroni Libera Series here. The Peroni Libera Series will run for the summer with a Sip and Supper event at the end of June and a Sip and See event in the Stella Theatre in August. To find out more, head to houseofperoni.com. Visit drinkaware.ie.