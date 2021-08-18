Feeling sweet? We have a Green & Black's chocolate hamper up for grabs

By Brian Dillon

August 18, 2021 at 3:45pm

Sponsored

Feeling sweet? We have a Green & Black's chocolate hamper up for grabs

We have a stunning Green & Black's chocolate hamper to give away to one lucky reader.

I don't know about you, but my sweet tooth always jumps with joy around this time of year. So, this giveaway really couldn't have come at a better time.

We have teamed up with Green & Black's to give one lucky Lovin Dublin reader a fabulously elegant hamper, featuring the full Green & Black’s organic range of bars and gift packs. Well, that is some prize for one prize, isn't it?

What makes Green & Black's chocolate so good? Green & Black's’s chocolate is wildly and deliciously organic. In other words, it is organically grown and made of simple ingredients that are harvested from the wild. That means there are no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives - just good quality, delicious chocolate in a range of flavours. In fact, Green & Black’s chocolate is certified organic by the Soil Association, which ensures the continued integrity of the food supply chain from farm to fork.

Green & Black's is actually launching the first chocolate intensity scale through the real flavour of their organic range, making it super easy to select the chocolate that's just right for you with a scale based on varying degrees of cocoa, levels of sweetness, and overall flavour intensity.

Green & Black's organic chocolate is also certified by the Fairtrade Foundation, meaning it's both ethical and sustainable.

Fancy getting your hands on this hamper full of gorgeously organic Green & Black's chocolate? To be in with a chance of winning this gorgeous prize, all you have to do is enter your details into the form below. Best of luck!

And find out more about Green and Black's fabulous organic range of chocolate here.

 

