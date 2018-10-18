Sponsored

Calling All First-Time Buyers! This Q&A Event Is Not To Be Missed

There will be a panel of experts on hand to guide you through the process. And brunch. Always brunch.

Getting on the property ladder can be intimidating.... particularly in Dublin.

There's so much to consider and it can often be difficult to know where to start.

That's why we've teamed up with AIB to bring you the Livin Dublin hub - a place where all the most relevant information for First Time Buyers is housed.

Here, we'll be shining a light on some of the best areas in Dublin to consider buying a home, opening up possibilities and making the whole journey a little bit easier.

But we don't just want to chat online - we want facetime with you guys.

With that in mind, AIB and Lovin are hosting a series of informative brunch events for anyone who's on the house-hunting journey - whether you're knee deep in it all or just starting out.

There'll be an expert panel offering tips and insights on how to choose the right location for your first home. Oh, and a delicious brunch (any excuse!).

There are only 50 places available for each brunch and here's what you'll be getting once you're signed up:

The buying process will be made easier as you're given the opportunity to ask all the questions that have been festering in the back of your mind. Plus, local ambassadors from different areas of Dublin will be on hand to tell you everything you need to know about each area.

Sounds like the perfect opportunity to lock down a location for your first home.

The second event in the series focuses on Raheny and takes place at Perk-u-licious Coffee House on Saturday October 27th from 10:00am until 12:00pm.

Speakers will be architect and broadcaster Declan O'Donnell, interior designers North Design, auctioneer Brian McCarthy and our Area Ambassador for Raheny Siun O'Kane. There will also be AIB Mortgage advisors on hand to answer all your burning questions.

Fancy coming along to suss out if Raheny is the area of your dreams? All you have to do is sign up via the form below...

