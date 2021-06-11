Four fabulous gin cocktails you should make this weekend

If you're on the hunt for some gin cocktails, we've got you covered.

Gin season is now in full swing with the sun shining, the evenings staying bright and friends chilling in the back garden having long-overdue catch-ups. After the year we've had, we deserve a little of that 'la dolce vita' where we worry about nothing but good times with the ones we've missed the most.

It's time to shoot a text to your closest pals and organise a night out the back garden, my friends. But first, what are you guys going to sip on as you create the ultimate Italian summer experience at home? Don't worry, we have you covered.

So, what better way to celebrate this glorious occasion than with a fantastic gin cocktail in hand? We have teamed up with the Gastrogays and Malfy Gin to bring you some absolutely divine gin recipes that your mates will simply adore.

Being an incredibly diverse gin (that goes great with food, by the way), get ready to take your G&T to the next level as you embrace the 'la dolce vita' lifestyle during your evening drinks with your pals.

Let's get into it, shall we?

Amalfi Sunset Spritz

You simply start with a generous handful of ice. Then, it's 35ml of Malfy Gin Rosa followed by 50ml San Pellegrino Blood Orange and 50ml Prosecco fresh from the fridge. To make it pretty, simply add a slice of fresh orange, a couple of fresh strawberries and a few springs of fresh thyme.

Not only is it gorgeous looking, but it tastes great and is super simple to make. For the ultimate Italian taste, Malfy Gin Rosa is made with the key ingredients of hand-picked juniper, a selection of Sicilian pink grapefruit and sun-ripened Italian lemon. And with aromas of bright, fresh grapefruit, rich rhubarb, citrus and anise, it's practically summer in a glass.

Check out how the Gastrogays got on in the below video.

If you're feeling inspired to embrace that taste of la dolce vita, we have three other recipes that you'll simply adore this summer. Each of them is super easy to make as all you have to do is build the ingredients over cubed ice and stir gently to combine.

Con Arancia Gintonica

Malfy Gin Con Arancia is a deep ruby red, deliciously complex gin with aromas of orange blossom and juniper. With its rich bittersweet citrus and long finish, it makes for a fabulous la dolce vita moment.

Ciao Malfy Spritz

Onto the Malfy Con Limone, a true taste of an Italian summer. With its lemony zing, complex finish and zesty citrus aroma, it'll transport you from your back garden to the Amalfi Coast via your taste buds.

Originale Gintonica

A classic with a 'la dolce vita' twist! Malfy's crystal clear Gin Originale is a dry gin with flavours of complex juniper, liquorice and a slight hint of citrus, as well as classic juniper, coriander, and anise aromas that jump out of the glass.

Feeling inspired? Whichever you choose to make, we're sure it will be the ultimate addition to your summer nights in the back garden this year.

Here's to the la dolce vita life with some gin cocktails! It's time to sit back, close our eyes and sip as we transport ourselves to the Amalfi coast this summer.