Free Chocolate, Augmented Reality and Waxworks: An Easter Egg Hunt Every Dublin Parent Needs To Know About

Do something different this Easter weekend...

Wax Museum Header

Easter egg hunts have been a classic, chocolatey tradition for as long as we can remember, but searching through the muck and grass on a wet (yes — we're expecting showers) April morning might not be for everyone.  

Thankfully this year one of Dublin's most popular attractions is hosting an indoor Easter egg hunt and it sounds like the ideal way to spend time with your kids over the Easter break.

As part of their Easter Holiday line-up, The National Wax Museum Plus is holding an Easter egg hunt over the Easter break, where children will have to search high and low for Easter bunnies that have been hidden carefully around the museum (except the horror section, which is over 16s).

After finding all of the hidden bunnies, children must go to the counter and give the correct number of bunnies hidden in the museum. If successful, they'll win a delish chocolate egg!

Enchanted Forest Leprechaun
Bunny Enchanted Forest Wax Museum 1

And, just in case you're wondering if there's anything happening for the adults, you'll be happy to know that there'll be a digital Easter egg hunt — designed specifically for older children and adults.

It's run using an augmented reality app called Wax Magic, through which a bunch of fun features have been hidden around the museum.

One of the coolest parts of this trail is probably the fact that some wax figures will even talk to you as you make your way through the museum.

The aim of the game? Race to the top of the leader table and win a yummy Easter egg of your own.

Never been to the city's wax museum? Here's a golden opportunity to finally tick if off your list and keep the kids entertained over the Easter break.

You can find more information and purchase your tickets online HERE.

