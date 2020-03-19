Here's how to win a virtual dinner party experience from Camile Thai Kitchen

This is exactly what we need in a time like this. Camile Thai Kitchen is giving you the chance to win a virtual dinner party experience for you and your mates.

Camile wants to bring people together, even during social distancing. And this is one sure way to brighten it up.

In a time when we can't be together physically - technology can bring us together and help us through. And so can delicious Thai food!

Fancy a delicious Signature Spice Bag? Or maybe the ever-popular Masaman Curry? Or perhaps you fancy going for a bit of Crispy Chilli Chicken or Crispy Chilli Beef? Whatever you opt for, you and your pals are in for a treat.

Ladies and gents, this is Virtual Camile.

Whether you want to enjoy dinner with someone special who you can't be with right now, catch up with your pals over some mouth-watering Thai cuisine, or reunite a grandparent with their grandchild, this is a fun and tasty way to do it.

How can you experience it?

To nominate three friends you would like to share a meal with on Friday or Saturday night, you'll have to follow this link.

Six winners will be picked, which will be announced tomorrow afternoon. Three groups will enjoy a delicious meal together on Friday evening, as will three on Saturday evening. Just because we have to self-isolate, doesn't mean we can't still be social with those closest to us.

Enjoy a free meal and laugh and chat with your mates over a video call - just what we need right now. Enter for the chance to win here.

Camile Thai Kitchen is also offering a whole virtual wellness series.

They are running live-streamed yoga sessions on their social media channels as well as Camile Cookery Clubs on their Facebook page.

The restaurant is also operating its full delivery and collection service with additional safety procedures including contactless delivery.

All entries must live in a Camile Thai Kitchen Delivery Area. The entry form has been created by Camile Thai Kitchen. Data will not be collected by Lovin Dublin. Winners will be contacted by Camille Thai Kitchen directly.