How smartphones might replace printed menus in restaurants, cafes and bars

Could this be an alternative to printed menus in bars, restaurants, cafes and other establishments in the hospitality sector?

With the hospitality sector opening back up with various health and safety measures in place, many are wondering what the future of dining, drinking and leisure will look like in the coming months. This smartphone feature may well be part of that.

DinePay is an online ordering system designed by MENUU.com to keep hospitality operators safe. With social distancing and contactless payment now at the forefront of the minds of both servers and customers, printed menus as well as payment methods somewhat make these health and safety practices difficult.

How does it work?

DinePay allows customers to order food and beverages to their table from their smartphone. Customers can quickly access the menu of the establishment they're in and select what they want. Pretty simple! Plus, it allows customers to view allergen and dietary information.

You simply scan the QR code attached to your table, order the food and drinks you want and pay using your smartphone or device, which eliminates the need to wait to pay, swiping cards or signing receipts.

There are also opportunities for businesses to drive revenue with up-selling features. Plus, there are features you can use as a business owner to promote customer loyalty, such as discounts.

By providing a solution to printed menus, cash handling and physical transactions between servers and customers, DinePay offers a digital solution to many concerns and barriers that restaurants, bars and other establishments in the hospitality sector are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

If you are operating in the hospitality sector (whether it be a restaurant, cafe, bar, takeaway, cinema, hotel drive-thru or resort) and are wondering how you can get set up with DinePay, head to DinePay.com to find out more. There, you will be able to request a demo of the digital product.