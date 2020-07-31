How to have the ultimate day out in South Dublin City

2020 is the year for us to fall in love with Dublin all over again. And that presents us with so many opportunities to experience things we may not otherwise. We have been limiting our experiences for the greater good over the past few months. Now that restrictions are being lifted and some amazing attractions begin to open back up, it's time to both discover and rediscover the magic of Dublin.

Dublin is a paradise for those who love to dine, learn, adventure and get their fix of inspiration. So what are you waiting for? Let's go!

This week, we're focusing on just some of the most exciting and enriching experiences to have in South Dublin City.

Come here to me Dublin!

From serene urban parks to delicious foodie experiences to exciting adventures, you are spoiled for choice.

I don't know about you, but the first thing I think about when I'm planning a day out is the mouth-watering food I'm going to eat.

Afternoon Tea at Silk Road Cafe

Inspired by the collection in the Chester Beatty Library in which it's situated, afternoon tea at Silk Road Cafe is a truly unique experience. Bring your taste buds on a culinary journey around the world as you enjoy bites such as sushi, chicken shawarma parcels, small bowls with paella, Persian love cakes, date truffles and Indian burfi.

It costs €23 which gets you five savoury and five sweet options with tea, coffee, mint tea or orange juice and water included. Click here for more info.

Fish & Chips from Burdock's

If you're on the go squeezing loads into your day, then why not grab some of the tastiest fish and chips around from Burdock's and enjoy them in the park? You can't beat the beloved classics.

Now for a bit of culture! And there is plenty to choose from in South Dublin City.

National Gallery

With all of the necessary safety measures in place, the National Gallery is back open with some brilliant exhibitions such as Shaw and the Gallery: A Priceless Education and Reined In: Photographs from Irish Horse.

A visit to the National Gallery is bound to be thought-provoking, inspiring and insightful.

Little Museum

Located at Stephen's Green, a visit to this charming attraction only costs €10 (€8 for OAPs and students). You can opt for a guided tour or explore at your own pace, witnessing the fascinating artefacts that populate the walls.

Don't let the size of this place fool you. For such a small space, it is bursting with trinkets, artefacts and displays that transport you to the Dublin of yesterday in a super immersive and enjoyable way.

Dublin Castle

Onto another piece of iconic Dublin history in this 13th Century castle, explore fascinating exhibitions that give you a look into what Dublin was like under British rule and the early years of the Free State. Prepare to be surprised and intrigued by the stories to be told within these walls as you get an insight like no other into the history of this city.

Find out more and book a time slot here.

City Hall

Built between 1769 and 1779, City Hall also gives you a glimpse into the rich history of Dublin.

City Hall is currently exhibiting one of the original proclamations from 1916 which was gifted to the citizens of Dublin in the 1950s by the family of Elizabeth O’Farrell. There is also The story of the Capital exhibition, which traces the civic history of Dublin City.

Plus, the building itself is one of the most stunning in the city. If you want the chance to gawk at some amazingly incredible architecture, then a visit to City Hall should definitely be on your list. See more here.

If you fancy a little adventure in the city you think you know so well, then we have a suggestion in South Dublin City.

Walk/cycle up to Grand Canal

It's no lie that Grand Canal is one of the most uniquely attractive areas of the city. With a number of cafes along the way, cycle or stroll up the Liffey to reach this area that is both cosmopolitan and steeped in history. Get inspired by the modern architecture while you simultaneously picture what the area would have looked like in the Dublin of the past.

Top tip: head up here in the evening as the sun is going down and the lights beautifully light up the water. You will grab some seriously Insta-worthy snaps.

If you want to bring the kiddos along to enjoy the best of South Dublin City, then here are some of our top suggestions.

Picnic in the Iveagh Gardens

The Iveagh Gardens is arguably one of the prettiest urban spaces in Dublin City Centre and you simply need to enjoy a picnic here on a sunny day. For a public park, the Iveagh Gardens has a rich history, which you can read about here. Featuring a gorgeous waterfall, stunning plant life and plenty of green space to throw down a blanket and enjoy a relaxed summer's afternoon with the family, it's one of the best places in the entire city to enjoy a picnic.

National Wax Museum

The National Wax Museum at O'Connell Bridge is full of fantastic attractions that both kids and adults will get a kick out of. Step back in time and visit iconic Irish writers such as James Joyce, Oscar Wilde and Samuel Beckett in the Irish Writer's Room. Then, get spooked in the Chamber of Horrors and spot some familiar faces amongst the wax models of famous music and entertainment stars.

Chester Beatty

Chester Beatty is perfect for all the family. For the adults, there is an abundance of history and culture to soak up and for the kids, there are specifically designated creative zones featuring puzzles and other activities.

We most likely won't be travelling abroad this year, but that doesn't mean we can't get a glimpse into some fascinating cultures and histories from around the world. Chester Beatty houses collections showcasing artefacts and books from Ancient Egypt, Iran, China, Ethiopia, India and South-East Asia. It makes for one fascinating and enriching afternoon.

Find out more here.

2020 is the year to fall in love with Dublin all over again. Having sacrificed many of these experiences over the last few months, we are so excited to experience our beautiful city to the fullest.

Limited capacity and procedures may be in place at visitor attractions, sites, and restaurants so make sure you book ahead to avoid disappointment!