Jameson is hosting some great virtual whiskey events this weekend for World Whiskey Day

If you're looking for a brilliant virtual event to enjoy this weekend, then I think I have you covered with this one. Jameson is bringing us a very special broadcast for World Whiskey Day live from the Jameson Distillery in Bow St., at 8pm this Saturday, May 16.

Set your reminder for 8pm (Irish time) this Saturday and head to Jameson's YouTube channel for songs, stories and cocktails from the best in the business.

So what can we expect?

Ladies and gentlemen...

First, we’ll meet host John Carroll. John is legendary in Jameson circles, and if there’s anything he doesn’t know about Jameson, it doesn’t exist. There’s no one better placed to give us a glimpse behind the famous doors while hosting the evening’s entertainment.

Around the World in 3 Cocktails

Make sure to check Jameson's social posts in advance to stock up on ingredients so you’re fully prepped to enjoy all of the evening’s entertainment. You'll go on a journey around the world, from Ireland to the USA, to Kenya for three cocktail masterclasses with some of the best bartenders in the world.

The masterclasses will be in real-time, so we can make along at home. We’ve had a sneak peek at what’s in store and we're really excited to give them a go. So, be sure to visit Jameson's social channels to find all the ingredients you need.

A very special musical guest...

Enjoy a live performance from none other than Gavin James. A local lad from Stoneybatter, he’s played all over the world and has been streamed over a billion times. But that’s not all…

The Angels' Share

There'll be the opportunity to take a quick virtual spin down to Midleton to meet Jameson’s newest cooper Killian O’Mahony, who will share secrets, tales and tools of the trade from his workshop.

The World’s Biggest Sláinte

And finally, to finish things off, people from all over the world will come together to raise a glass and cheers together to celebrate the spirit of it all.

In a time when we have to stay apart, we can't wait to come together this Saturday and raise a glass with fellow whiskey lovers from Ireland and abroad.

For whiskey lovers and craic-lovers alike, this is bound to be an immersive virtual experience, and a great way to spend a Saturday night.

Will you be joining us this Saturday, May 16 for World Whiskey Day with Jameson? Make sure to head over to their YouTube channel at 8pm!

Please enjoy Jameson responsibly.