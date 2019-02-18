Livin Dublin: Fancy Living In Clonsilla? These Five Houses Are Perfect For First Time Buyers

So, you've ripped off that plaster and decided it's time: you're just gonna go for it, all guns blazing, no regrets - it's official, you're buying your first home.

As much as it's a big decision, it's amazing and not something you need to fear. That's why we've teamed up with AIB to make it all a little bit easier. We're good like that!

Deciding on where you want to live is half the battle, now it's time to see what's on the market. Lucky for you lot, we've browsed through the area and picked out some great homes in Clonsilla that are perfect for first time buyers... and they're all on the market for less than €400,000.

(Psst! Make sure you try AIB's handy mortgage calculator here to find out how much you're eligible to borrow!)

Situated in the most sought after housing developments, this three-bedroom, semi-detached home is tucked away yet right beside every amenity you could wish for: within a 20 minute drive you’ll find Dublin Airport, Clonsilla Village and train station, Blanchardstown Village and shopping centre, schools and the Phoenix Park.

With three bedrooms, a family bathroom and an en-suite, this property also has the potential for a fourth bedroom as the large attic could be converted. A modern, fitted kitchen, fitted wardrobes and a sizeable East facing, sunny garden, this home is perfect for first time buyers or those with a family.

The Property Company

The Property Company

The Property Company

This bright and spacious three-bedroom house is in excellent condition and the location is perfect for new buyers commuting to the city center or to area around the M3/M4.

The house is in great nick and ready for anyone to move in right away and put their own design flare on each room. A bright sitting room and kitchen lead out through double doors to a great sized North/West facing garden.

This location also has great transport within walking distance such as Hansfield and Clonsilla train stations and bus routes to Dublin city.

DNG

DNG

DNG

Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac and just a short walk from Clonsilla Village, no. 67 is a great three-bedroom home that has a lot to offer. With two reception rooms and a good size kitchen, this property is a great fit for first time buyers and would only need a touch of redecorating to suit the new owners tastes.



The garden of this home is a gem – great size, well maintained and the shed offers more storage too. There are loads of things close by and this location is also a winner for anyone commuting in and out of the city.

Sherry Fitzgerald

Sherry Fitzgerald

Sherry Fitzgerald

If you’re looking for a new home that you can move into from day one, this beautiful three-bedroom, semi-detached home is for you.



The bright property has a spacious living room fitted with a solid fuel stove – perfect for cosy nights in. Double doors lead to a large kitchen/dining room area the width of the property, making it a great space for entertaining.

On the first floor, there are three generous bedrooms and a large family bathroom that was recently renovated to a very high standard. This property offers parking for two cars and a side access that leads to a great sized rear garden. Just a few minutes from Blanchardstown Shopping Centre and Coolmine train station, there are plenty of amenities right on your door step.

Sherry Fitzgerald

Sherry Fitzgerald

Sherry Fitzgerald

Fully refurbished and extended, this three-bedroom semi-detached home offers unreal space and is a perfect family home. A bright living area leads through to an incredible open plan kitchen and dining area with double doors leading out to the landscaped rear garden.

All bedrooms have fitted wardrobes and the main bathroom has both a shower and a bath. Set in a quiet area with a beaut of a green right in front of the property, this location is always in demand. With many bus routes and Clonsilla train station close by, you’ll have easy access to all the amenities such as schools, shops, sports clubs and more.

Flynn Sales & Lettings

Flynn Sales & Lettings

Flynn Sales & Lettings

Are you thinking about buying your first home? We've got your back. We've teamed up with AIB to bring you all you need to know about applying for a mortgage and buying your first home in our one-stop-shop mortgage hub. Keep an eye on the mortgage hub to guide you through your journey. And don't forget - you can check how much you're eligible to borrow by using their handy calculator and book an appointment too.