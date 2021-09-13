Looking for affordable healthcare with instant access to medical professionals? Check out VIGO Health

Have you got your first job and are being kicked off your parent's health insurance plan? Or are you just finding it difficult to navigate the space to find a health plan that suits your needs and your budget?

VIGO Health is a new concept that covers you with one simple healthcare plan for your everyday healthcare needs. Providing affordable healthcare with digital natives in mind, VIGO Health will give you instant and unlimited access to Irish doctors and nurses via WhatsApp and also offers online video consultations with GPs, Physiotherapists and Counsellors for no extra cost.

If you've got a niggle or are looking for some advice, you can get your medical questions answered quickly and discretely, starting with a simple text to the on-demand Nurse Chat or Ask a Doctor service.

You can access more than just services provided by doctors and nurses, if you need to get a scan or get blood tests done, see a consultant or even go to a dentist, they're covered too. It really couldn't be any handier!

Imagine you have a skin complaint. You start by sending a WhatsApp to a VIGO Nurse, they can tell what to do next and how to access care. They advise you book a video call with a GP who recommends you see a consultant dermatologist. You make an appointment to see the dermatologist who might recommend blood tests or a prescription. All of this is covered with no out of pocket expenses to you! If you had no cover, this could cost you up to €400.

Less than €10 a week, it's affordable health cover made simple!

Learn more about VIGO Health and how you could benefit from their healthcare plan, right here.