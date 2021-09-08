Looking to buy outside of Dublin? Five reasons Kildare is an amazing place to live

Just an hour from Dublin, Kildare is fast becoming a popular spot for young families and couples alike - for some very good reasons!

If you're considering buying your first home, why not get to know a bit more about the mortgage process with a panel of experts at our AIB Livin Kildare Virtual First Time Buyers Event on September 14th.

Kildare has so much to offer!

1) There are some seriously good spots for food and coffee

Kildare quite possibly has some of the best food and coffee spots on the island; from Naas to Maynooth, and Castledermot to Celbridge - there are so many top quality spots to try. Whether you're looking for brunch, lunch, dinner or drinks, you've got plenty of places to try in Kildare. The local coffee scene is absolutely buzzing too. Bad Habits Coffee, PS Coffee Roasters and Square are just some of the local spots that you'll fall in love with!

2) Unique things to do

If you're looking for some unusual things to do, Kildare has plenty to offer. Discover a different side to Kildare on a barge; why not book a trip or rent a barge with your mates and cruise down the Grand Canal. Or get lost in the middle of Leinster's largest hedge maze at the Kildare Maze. If you're feeling a little competitive you should try the Adventure Assault Course as seen on Ireland's Fittest Family in Redhills.

3) The stunning new builds

There are some gorgeous, high-quality new build developments being created throughout Kildare; with easy access to the M7 and M50 and close to the Kildare Train Station. Parks, schools, gyms, supermarkets and coffee shops are all within close reach too.

4) The great shopping

If you're after some designer bargains, bits for the new house or on the hunt for the perfect Christmas present - a trip to Kildare Village should be on the list. There are so many boutiques to browse such as Mulberry, Le Crueset and Rituals.

5) The gorgeous gardens & green spaces

If you're lucky enough to live in Kildare, you'll already know that there are so many green spaces to explore. The Japanese Gardens at the Irish National Stud are incredible, so calming and the perfect spot to practice your photography. The Curragh is home to famous The Curragh Racecourse, but is also over 5000 acres of greenspace between Newbridge and Kildare - it's safe to say, there's plenty of space to go walking!

If you're hoping to buy in Kildare and are unsure where to start, join our AIB First Time Buyers Event for Kildare on September 14th at 7pm. The first 100 people to sign up will receive a pizza delivery to enjoy while at the event!

Want to join us on September 14th at 7pm? Simply register your interest using the form below or fill in your details here