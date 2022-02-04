Making Valentine's Day plans? This Dublin 8 spot is perfect for catching up with pals over cocktails

Looking for some exciting Valentine's Day plans? We've got just the spot...

Calling all cocktail lovers! If you and your other half are looking for some Valentine's Day plans or you're going to use the occasion to catch up with pals, we've got some good news...

The Roe & Co Distillery is the perfect spot to celebrate Valentine's Day this year. From fun cocktail making experiences to sampling the Power House Bar's custom cocktail menu, it's the ultimate spot to catch up with pals over the next few weeks.

Combining cocktails with a perfect Dublin setting, it's well worth booking one of their cocktail experiences if you're looking for something new and fun to do with friends next weekend.

Visitors to Roe & Co can pop into the Power House Bar to enjoy some whiskey classics or try out their exciting cocktail experiences - the Flavours Experience and the Blending Experience.

The Flavours Experience is perfect for cocktail lovers who are eager to master their own cocktail-making skills and learn about the five key Pillars of Flavour - sweet, sour, bitter, salty and umami.

You can choose a whiskey-based cocktail that suits your taste, and one of Roe & Co's experts will bring your chosen flavour to life. Following that, you can enjoy a cocktail of your choice from the Power House Bar's custom menu.

If you opt for the Blending Experience, you'll get an exclusive insight into the Roe & Co 106 blend and learn how to craft the perfect Old Fashioned.

After an explorative whiskey tasting, you'll learn about everything that goes into creating their signature blend, from distilling through to maturation and finally blending. With all the new blending knowledge you've learned, you'll then get to create your very own Old Fashioned.

You can also pop down to the Power House Bar to enjoy a drink from Roe & Co's custom cocktail menu, including their brand new Valentine's Day creation, a Red Velvet Espresso Martini with a Red Berry Foam.

Each cocktail on the menu is dedicated to a Roe & Co collaborator who helped make the experience what it is today, including creations from local partners such as Variety Jones, Drinksology and Salty Buoy. There are thirteen mixed drinks available, some of which put an exciting Roe & Co twist on your favourite cocktail classics, so it's well worth popping by this month and sampling a few.

Whether it's a romantic evening out for two or a Galentine's Day with your pals, it's the perfect spot to catch up with loved ones.

You can book the Flavours Experience or the Blending Experience HERE.

Minimum age requirement is 18. Please drink responsibly. Visit DrinkAware.ie