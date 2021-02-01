Close

Missed our last first-time buyer brunch? We're hosting another!

By Brian Dillon

February 1, 2021 at 4:30pm

Sponsored

Did you miss our last first-time buyer brunch event with AIB? Fear not, my friends. Due to the huge demand for our last few events, we're back with another to shine a light on the Northside.

Since 2018, we have teamed up with AIB to dedicate ourselves to helping first-time buyers begin and navigate their journey towards owning their dream home. We've hosted brunch clubs and first-time buyer summits, gathered advice from the experts (estate agents, mortgage advisors and more) and presented you guys with guides to areas in and around Dublin.

And we don't plan on stopping any time soon. Due to the phenomenal demand for these events, we are hosting another! On Saturday, February 13 at 10.30am, we will once again virtually bring together a panel of experts who will have the low-down on starting your mortgage journey in 2021 and will answer all of your burning questions.

How much can I borrow? How much should I have saved? Where in Dublin should I look for a home? Should I buy an existing house or a new build? The panel will include experts who will be able to answer all of that, namely esteemed Dublin estate agent Owen Reilly, construction expert Joe Clancy.

We will also be joined by AIB Mobile Mortgage Manager in Dublin West Caroline Malone who will be able to tell you everything you need to know about applying for a mortgage with AIB.

Whether you've started your journey, you're just thinking about it or you're somewhere in between, we invite you to join us for the top tips, tricks and advice from the experts. Jumping on the property ladder can seem like a mammoth task. But if we've learned anything from these events over the past few years, it's that it's as scary as it sometimes seems.

So, do you fancy joining us on Saturday, February 13  for our next AIB virtual first-time buyer brunch club? All you have to do is simply register your interest using the form below.

As we receive huge demand for these events, we cannot guarantee that you will be offered a place as places are limited. We will contact successful applicants to confirm slots.

Allied Irish Banks, p.l.c. is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

AIB Mortgage Bank u.c. is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland

And we're super excited to hopefully see you then!

And for more first-time buyer knowledge, make sure to check out our bespoke AIB Livin Dublin first-time buyer hub.

