Sponsored

Fancy Bagging A Free Asian Dinner And Wine For Four Friends? Here's Your Chance

WARNING: The images contained in this article may make your belly rumble audibly

Mao Header New

You know what's a good way to break up your week? Inviting friends around to watch a movie over takeaway and wine.

You what what's a great way to break up your week? Inviting friends around to watch a movie over takeaway and wine that you didn't pay for.

Honestly, it's our favourite way to bisect a seven-day stretch.

With that in mind, we've teamed up with Mao At Home to give away an evening of delicious food and wine to a member of our charming audience and three of their friends. Or family members. Heck, it could even be a double date! We leave that tough decision to our lucky winner. 

This prize is courtesy of Mao At Home, who are passionate about goodness and delivering the "real flavours of Asian cuisine." Using the freshest of ingredients, the Mao team create dishes that are not only tasty but guilt-free too!

Here's just a taste of what to expect...

Mao 1
Mao 2
Mao 3
Mao 4

Your mouth is watering just the tiniest bit right now, isn't it?

Enjoy one of these movies newly released on Netflix with your meal

Concussion

The Finest Hours

Good Time

For your chance to win dinner from Mao At Home for four and wine sent straight to your door, simply like this post on Facebook or Twitter and tag someone you'd share it with.

Best of luck!

Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

Comments

Sponsored

Read More in Sponsored
Fancy Bagging A Free Asian Dinner And Wine For Four Friends? Here's Your Chance
Fancy Bagging A Free Asian Dinner And Wine For Four Friends? Here's Your Chance
10 Ways To Boost Your Child's Confidence While They're Growing Up
10 Ways To Boost Your Child's Confidence While They're Growing Up
A 'Connected Fitness & Health' Event Is Taking Place In Tallaght Next Week
A 'Connected Fitness & Health' Event Is Taking Place In Tallaght Next Week
Nine Delicious Personal Trainer-Approved Takeaways To Order In Dublin Tonight
Nine Delicious Personal Trainer-Approved Takeaways To Order In Dublin Tonight
This Free Nationwide Programme Aims To Improve Your Health In Eight Weeks
This Free Nationwide Programme Aims To Improve Your Health In Eight Weeks
There's 10% Off Takeaway Dishes Around Ireland Today
There's 10% Off Takeaway Dishes Around Ireland Today
This Free Nationwide Programme Aims To Improve Your Health In Eight Weeks
This Free Nationwide Programme Aims To Improve Your Health In Eight Weeks
You And Three Friends Could Bag This Unreal All-Expenses-Paid Day Out In Dublin
You And Three Friends Could Bag This Unreal All-Expenses-Paid Day Out In Dublin
This FREE Eight-Week Fitness Programme Will Kickstart Your New Year
This FREE Eight-Week Fitness Programme Will Kickstart Your New Year
Seven Ridiculous Things You Could Do In Dublin If You Were A Millionaire
Seven Ridiculous Things You Could Do In Dublin If You Were A Millionaire
FLYEfit Has Just Opened Its Ninth Gym In The Vaults Of An Iconic Dublin Building
FLYEfit Has Just Opened Its Ninth Gym In The Vaults Of An Iconic Dublin Building
Christmas Cocktails: Gin & Club Tidings
Christmas Cocktails: Gin & Club Tidings
A Dublin Beauty Salon Is Offering FREE Treatments Especially For Valentine's Day
Lifestyle

A Dublin Beauty Salon Is Offering FREE Treatments Especially For Valentine's Day
Throwback Time! A Whopper 80s & 90s Disco Party Is Happening In The 3Arena
Lifestyle

Throwback Time! A Whopper 80s & 90s Disco Party Is Happening In The 3Arena
Dublin Woman Is Suing Singer Rihanna Regarding Alleged "False Email And Malicious Rumours"
Dublin

Dublin Woman Is Suing Singer Rihanna Regarding Alleged "False Email And Malicious Rumours"
Popular "Luxury Handbag And Accessories" Retailer Opens New Dublin Store For Second Time
Dublin

Popular "Luxury Handbag And Accessories" Retailer Opens New Dublin Store For Second Time

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Lifestyle

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
Food and Drink

OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
Dublin Gang 'The Pesties' Turning Into "Proper Crime Gang" And Targeting These Areas
News

Dublin Gang 'The Pesties' Turning Into "Proper Crime Gang" And Targeting These Areas
This Grim Studio Apartment In Town For €1,300 A Month Has People Snappin'
Lifestyle

This Grim Studio Apartment In Town For €1,300 A Month Has People Snappin'

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin