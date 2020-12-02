QUIZ: Can you guess Irish people's favourite songs, artists and podcasts in 2020?

Can you guess Irish people's favourite songs, artists and podcasts in 2020?

One thing that excites me about the end of the year is finding out what music I listened to most. Which artist was my go-to? Which song did I stream over and over again? Which embarrassing guilty pleasure did I have on repeat? Which podcast was I absolutely hooked on?

I am of course talking about Spotify Wrapped. I don't know about you, but I've probably listened to way more music and podcasts in 2020 than I would have any other year. Between working from home and endless walks around my local area, my favourite artists were my companions in isolation.

Fancy finding out what you listened to most? Head here!

Since Spotify has launched their Wrapped campaign for 2020, we thought we would explore the listening habits of us wonderful Irish people. And we thought we would quiz you guys!

So, how do you think you'll do? Take the below quiz to find out if you know everything there is to know about the music the good people of Ireland listened to in the most whirlwind year in living memory.





What have you been listening to this year? Which podcast picked you up when you were feeling down? Which artists lyrics gave you comfort this year? Which song gave you a much-needed pick-me-up every time without fail?

Well, you're able to find that out with Spotify Wrapped.

Plus, you will get some personalised playlists made just for you. Whether you want to throw on the songs you had on repeat all year, the ones you streamed frequently then forgot about or songs you didn't listen to all that much to broaden your horizons, you'll find it all on Spotify in December.

