Remember the sweet and sour of days gone by with this spoken word

By Lynda Keogh

November 22, 2021 at 2:45pm

Share:
Remember the sweet and sour of days gone by with this spoken word

Do you remember those long summer days spent on the beach as a child?

This spoken word by Dublin poet Dan Savage will bring you back to those long summer holidays as a child. The sweet memories of sunny days spent on the beach building sand-castles, but with the sweet comes the sour, usually in the form of an older sibling ready to tear down your latest creation!

Some of your best memories were probably enjoyed on these summer staycations, before staycationing was cool. The familiar and refreshing, sweet & sour taste of lemon and lime of Sprite brings back the memories of those memory-making summers of years gone by.

This video might refresh your memory:

This browser does not support the video element.

Do you have clear memories of your favourite childhood staycations by the beach?

Learn more about Sprite here.

In life and in Sprite– Sweet comes with Sour

Share:

Latest articles

We are beyond obsessed with this Mac N Cheese wrap from one of our fave Dublin delis

Check out this Enchanted Cycle happening in Millennium Park!

WATCH: The scaffolding has been removed from Clerys Quarter

This Dublin pop-up will be a one stop shop for supporting small businesses

You may also love

WATCH: Join our Lovin pals in the Discover You Challenge and you could WIN €500

Shopping on a budget? Here’s how you can buy now and pay later this Black Friday

WIN a €300 voucher to go towards your next iPhone

5 things to remember when shopping for toys this Christmas

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.