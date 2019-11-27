SuperValu will host some fabulous Christmas foodie taste tests in Dublin this week

Fancy trying some delicious Christmas festive goodies and winning some vouchers? Sorry, of course you do.

Well, some interesting SuperValu pop-up events will be taking place in Dublin this week, and we think you should pay them a visit.

Taking place in Heuston Station on Thursday, November 28 from 1pm to 7pm and in Pavilions Shopping Centre in Swords on Friday, November 29 from 12pm to 5pm, commuters and shoppers will be asked to take part in a taste-test game, appropriately named 'This Christmas It's Got To Be'.

You will be asked to take on the challenge, which will see you try out different bakery bites, festive fruitcakes, some delicious cheese, and other festive treats.

And then all you have to do is decide which you prefer. Simple! And you may win a SuperValu shopping voucher for some festive goodies.

Then, if you tag SuperValu and share videos, photos or your comments about the tasty Signature Tastes range on social media using the hashtag #ItsGotToBe, you'll be in with the chance of winning a Christmas shop at SuperValu worth €250. Ah now, that will have you absolutely sorted with everything you need for the big day.

And once you're inspired by all the Christmas goodness available at SuperValu this festive season, try your hand at one of their delicious recipes using ingredients from their gorgeous Christmas range.

Christmas Pudding Baked Alaska, anyone?

Created by SuperValu ambassador and celebrity chef Kevin Dundon, this is definitely one to try this Christmas.

So, you'll need the following ingredients: 100g SuperValu Trifle Sponge, 100g Signature Tastes 6 Month Matured Pudding, 500ml Vanilla Spice Gelato, 2 tablespoons whiskey, 180g caster sugar, 40ml cold water, 3 egg whites and 100ml brandy (optional).

Prepare a two-kilo pudding bowl with three layers of cling film, then set aside.

Cut the trifle sponge to fit the base of the pudding bowl and place into the bowl of a food processor. Pulse once or twice to break down into smaller pieces, quickly spoon in the ice cream and whiskey and pulse again to combine the pudding with the ice cream.

Then, transfer to the prepared pudding bowl, top with the prepared trifle sponge and place in the freezer for two hours.

When the ice cream is set very firm, dip the pudding bowl in warm water. Then use the clingfilm to help lift the mixture. Turn it onto a dish and put it into the freezer.

After that, prepare the Italian meringue by putting the sugar and water in a medium-sized saucepan on a moderate heat.

Meanwhile, put the egg whites in the bowl of a freestanding mixer and whisk on medium speed until they are softly beaten. When the sugar reaches 121°C, reduce the speed and pour in the boiling sugar.

Cool the mixture by continuing to whisk at a slow speed. It should end up smooth and glossy. Then, transfer the meringue into a piping bag fitted with a star-shaped nozzle.

Finally, remove the ice cream mixture from the freezer and remove the cling film. Pipe the meringue to cover all the ice cream. Store in the freezer until ready to serve.

And there you have it: a gorgeous Christmas Pudding Baked Alaska that serves eight people. AND, you can get all of the ingredients for €12.80. So it's cheap and easy.

For more handy and inventive Christmas recipes from SuperValu, head here.