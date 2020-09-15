SuperValu’s wine expert Kevin O’Callaghan is hosting a wonderful event for wine-lovers

SuperValu is back with their incredible French wine sale and to celebrate, their very own wine expert Kevin O'Callaghan will be hosting a wonderful live tasting over on their Instagram on Thursday evening at 7pm.

Kevin will be joined by Wine blogger Brigid O’Hora of Bridey’s Wine Chats on Thursday, September 17 to take us wine-lovers through a selection of their French wine sale favourites from a number of regions including the Rhone Valley, Burgundy and Loire Valley. If you're looking for inspiration, Kevin and Brigid will also share their recommendations on new exciting regions and how to perfectly enjoy these wines.

As part of the fabulous French wine sale at SuperValu, 10 special guest wines have been introduced for a

limited run ranging from €7.87- €39.95. With these wines being sourced from some niche reputable wineries across France, it's not often you'll be able to avail of value like this. And to find out which ones to try and how to best enjoy them, make sure you join Kevin next Thursday!

Don’t forget you'll also be able to save €10 when you buy any six bottles. This promotional offer is available until September 16, with the sale itself continuing until September 23rd!

What wines will be on offer? French wine is known to be elegant and stylish and many of the bottles within the sale come from regions of France known for producing some of the most beloved wines in the world, such as Burgundy, Bordeaux, Vin De Pays and other regions. With over 180 French wines on offer, there is something to suit all budgets. So why not pop instore and explore the vast selection and get to know the beauty of French wine this year!

Wine-lovers and those who are looking to treat their taste buds to something new are pretty excited about the return of SuperValu's French wine sale. The sale of French wines has seen continuous growth over the past 12 months, with over 4 million bottles being sold during that time period.

So put together a cheese board for yourself and make sure to join Kevin and Brigid on Instagram at @supervalu_irl next Thursday, September 17 to celebrate all things French wine!