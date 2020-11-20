Tadhg Fleming creates new TikTok dance to give followers the chance to win an unreal new Huawei phone

Tadhg Fleming is here with a new TikTok challenge and an unreal prize.

Fancy a brand new Huawei Psmart phone? Well, learn this TikTok dance and you might just get your hands on one.

TikTok superstar Tadhg Fleming has teamed up with Huawei to give one of you guys the chance to win Psmart 2021 smartphone.

Since the first lockdown, most of our social media habits have changed quite a bit. Many of us find ourselves soaking up some of the comedic genius available on TikTok. And some of us have even tried it ourselves.

Tadhg Fleming is one of the Irish TikTok creators we have been loving this year (along with his dad). And he has come up with a new lockdown activity for us: to complete the #JerusalemaChallenge.

Tadhg used the Huawei Psmart to film the above TikTok, and he has one to give away to whoever smashes this challenge.

Commenting on the partnership, Tadhg said: “I am delighted to partner with Huawei to launch the HUAWEI P Smart 2021, it is a brilliant phone for anyone who is an avid social media user and content creator. I spend so many hours of my day creating so it’s really important for me to have a device that can keep up. The P Smart has an incredible 22.5W SuperCharge 5000mAh battery, and that combined with a 48MP Quad Camera means it has everything I need. To celebrate I am inviting my followers on social media to take on a TikTok challenge, so be sure to check it out!”

The new smartphone from Huawei is packed with a beautiful big display for immersive viewing, an enduring battery life and a smarter camera, allowing you to capture moments effortlessly. Whether you're into stunning photography or recording funny TikToks, it's an exciting new addition to the market, catering to the increased demand for phones for entertainment, creative and social purposes.

In fact, it can work for two whole hours of uninterrupted video viewing after just ten minutes of charging.

Oh, and it's available from just €169.

Zena Ross, Head of Marketing at Huawei Ireland, said: “We are excited to bring this product to the Irish market and get it in the hands of more fantastic creators like Tadhg. In the newest addition to the HUAWEI P Smart Series, we combined stylish design and essential innovations at great value to meet the needs of today’s young consumers. It is packed with a beautiful big display for immersive viewing, an enduring battery life that keeps up with social media usage as well as a smarter camera that allows users to capture what they see effortlessly, making it stand out as a photography, entertainment and social companion”.

Recent research from Huawei shows just how much our social media and viewing habits have changed in 2020, with 47% of people spending an increased amount of time on social media channels such as Instagram, TikTok and YouTube in particular. The survey also revealed that a quarter of Irish people planned to either create, upload or watch more video content on social channels during the second lockdown.

44% of Irish people reported TikTok dances as the ‘biggest lockdown trend', which isn't all that surprising. They're pretty entertaining.

Fancy getting your hands on the brand new Huawei Psmart? Well, shake off the cobwebs and have a go at Tadhg's #JerusalemaChallenge. Make sure to share it on TikTok with that hashtag!

Huawei is working to build a sustainable future, to help reduce society’s impact on the planet, aiming to minimise resource use, maximise the service life of product and promote recycling. By using less plastic, less paper and environmentally friendly ink, many small steps can make a big difference.