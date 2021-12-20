The Guinness Storehouse is hosting the ultimate Christmas night out for Guinness fans

The ultimate Christmas night out for any Guinness fan...

With Christmas just around the corner, there's not much time left to schedule in a few festive pints with your pals.

And for fans of the black stuff, where better to celebrate the Christmas season than the Home of Guinness itself?

Christmas at Guinness Storhouse is taking place until Sunday 2 January, and it's the perfect festive setting for all your Christmas celebrations this year.

Featuring delicious festive food and some cool Guinness-inspired Christmas décor, it's sure to be the ultimate Christmas night out for Guinness fans everywhere.

There are three different ticket options available for Christmas at Guinness Storehouse, which include a 360-degree view of Dublin from the Gravity Bar, a pint outdoors at the Brewery Yard Bar or the STOUTie experience, which lets you add your own selfie to the head of a pint of Guinness.

You can book your tickets HERE.

With that in mind, here's what you can expect...

Festive décor

The Guinness Storehouse has been decked out for the Christmas season by guest curator Annie Atkins, an award-winning designer who's overseen the festive décor across all seven floors of the Storehouse.

The centrepiece is a 15-metre Christmas tree, featuring decorations that have been inspired by archival Guinness advertisements and slogans. Plus, the famous Guinness gates have also gotten a festive touch with a sprinkle of snow and an impressive light installation, which comes to life over these iconic gates after sunset.

While you explore the seven floors of the Guinness Storehouse, you'll also be treated to some live entertainment as, throughout Christmas, a selection of live musical performances will be popping up around the Storehouse to help you get into the festive spirit.

Delicious food and drinks

If you and your pals are planning a delicious Christmas dinner and a couple of drinks, Christmas at Guinness Storehouse has that covered too...

The 1837 Bar and Brasserie are offering some delicious festive food specials for the occasion, including a traditional turkey and Guinness glazed ham feast with all the trimmings. For smaller bites, there are flatbreads available with some festive topping options, including sausage and onion stuffing topped off with crispy Brussels sprouts and cranberry.

And when it comes to dessert, the Guinness Christmas pudding with Baileys custard and cream is the perfect festive treat. Following your delicious meal, you can toast the evening with a festive mulled Guinness or try their experimental new festive beverage, the Plum Pudding Porter brew.

Last-minute gift shopping

If you're still looking for the perfect gift for the Guinness fan in your life, you're in luck...

The Guinness Storehouse retail experience is also available in the lead-up to Christmas, and it's perfect for picking up some exciting Guinness-themed presents. From jumpers and socks, to tree baubles and personalised Guinness glasses, you're sure to find the perfect present here for any Guinness fans in your life.

Intrigued? You can book tickets for Christmas at Guinness Storehouse HERE.