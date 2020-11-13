There's a €5000 cooking competition for the home chefs of Ireland

Most of us have turned into home chefs since March. Trying new flavours, cuisines and dishes is a wonderful way to spice up your life (yes, I did quote the Spice Girls) and add a bit of flair to your day-to-day. Now more than ever, it's needed.

Wanting to celebrate the 'everyday yay', Moy Park, who pride themselves on providing fresh, locally farmed poultry, is hosting a cook-off for all of us home chefs!

If you create a show-stopping chicken dish at home, you might just win yourself €5000. Now, wouldn't that be lovely? Here's exactly how the competition works:

Prepare your favourite chicken dish.

Record a short video (max 1 min long) telling them all about you, your dish and why it’s your favourite.

Then, send it to them via direct message on their social channels ( Facebook and/or Instagram ).

If you become a finalist you’ll get a chance to show them how you make it. You'll basically be a TV chef! Watch out, Gordon Ramsey...

What are they looking for? Well, it doesn't have to be a Michelin-star meal. What they want to see is good, wholesome family meals. You can cook whatever you want as long as it’s chicken!

And if you want some tips and how to create the ultimate chicken dish, their chefs are on hand to give you just that.

Fancy taking part? The competition closes on November 30, so it's time to get cooking, my friends. Five finalists will be chosen and it will then be put to a public vote in December to see who will win each of the cash prizes (just in time for Christmas!).

2020 has been a tough year, so it's nice to have a fun (and delicious) contest to put a pep in our step and motivate us home chefs to whip up something exciting in the kitchen.

Head here to enter!