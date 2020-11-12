Close

There's €250 worth of vouchers up for grabs to enjoy a stunning dinner at home

By Brian Dillon

November 12, 2020 at 10:29am

We're giving away €250 worth of vouchers for you to enjoy some delicious meals at home. 

One thing that is getting me through the boredom of lockdown is trying exciting new dishes and flavours. It quite literally adds the much-needed spice that is seriously lacking from life at the moment.

Zimblyeat.com is a new takeaway and at-home meal service that aims to provide just that. And we have €250 worth of vouchers (five €50 vouchers, to be specific), to give away to some of our lovely Lovin Dublin audience.

This isn't your standard takeaway service. Because with Zimbly Eat, you are given different curated menus every week, meaning there's always something new and exciting to treat your tastebuds to.

Serving customers in Bray, Swords, Malahide, Greystones and Shankhill with hot takeaway and the rest of Dublin with meal boxes, this digital dining platform has teamed up with various restaurants, eateries and commercial kitchens to bring this exciting service to Dublin. It also provides restaurants with an opportunity to serve up their delicious cuisine to hungry customers during periods of government restrictions.

If you own or run a food business or restaurant, you can request a call back to find out how you could benefit from the partnership. Head here to find out more.

Not only that, but they provide a pre-packaged meal service, meaning meal planning consists of a mere few clicks.

Their Meals X service delivers twice a week, with an ever-changing roster of dishes to choose from.

Zimbly Eat combines all of the above into one handy platform, meaning you can plan your weekend takeaway and your mid-week dinners all in one place.

If you're not quite sure what tickles your tastebuds, you can browse by cuisine and have a look at this week's choices in pizza, Indian, Italian or their World Kitchen.

They have special discounts for students and essential workers and new customers get €5 off their first order!

Want to have a look for yourself? You can check them out here and follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. And their app is set to launch in December this year!

And to be in with a chance of winning a €50 Zimbly Eat voucher, simply enter using the competition form. Best of luck!

T&Cs apply.

