These fish tacos are the summer meal the whole family will love

If there is one thing we love about summer, it's sitting out the back garden around a table full of amazing food. So next time you're having a family meal outside, you should try these easy and delicious fish tacos.

And this time, it's these unreal Fish Tacos with heirloom tomato salsa and red cabbage slaw.

For these ultra-tasty fish tacos, you'll need the following ingredients:

2 Carrots grated

1 wedge Lemon, squeezed

½ Lemon juice only

4 tbsp Olive Oil

1 pinch Pepper

½ Red Onion, finely sliced

1 pinch Salt

300g SuperValu Hake Fillets skin on

1 handful SuperValu Fresh Coriander, finely chopped

½ SuperValu Red Cabbage, shredded

2 SuperValu Tortilla Wraps

For the salsa:

3 Mixed Heirloom Tomatoes or regular tomatoes, deseeded and finely diced

For the slaw:

200g Mayonnaise

And this is the method to follow to make these fish tacos:

Preheat the barbecue to high heat.

For the salsa, mix all ingredients together and season with salt and pepper.

Mix the mayo and lemon juice together in a large bowl. Add the cabbage and carrots and toss together. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Season the hake, then squeeze the lemon over.

Grill for 12 to 15 minutes, until cooked through (depends on how thick the hake is).

When cooked, run a knife along the skin to remove it. Cut the hake into goujons.

Wrap tortillas in tin foil and heat alongside hake for 5 to 10 minutes to warm them through.7

Fill the warmed tortillas with fish and spoon over some salsa.

Wrap tortillas tightly and serve with slaw on the side.

