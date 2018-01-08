This FREE Eight-Week Fitness Programme Will Kickstart Your New Year

The idea of getting a gym membership this January is grim, what with all the other New Year's resolutioners turning the place into a madhouse.

Avoid those crowds by heading elsewhere for your own personal fitness programme and start 2018 off on the right foot.

You may not have heard, but in 93 LloydsPharmacy locations across Ireland you can get an eight-week fitness programme tailored just for you by their staff and it doesn't cost a penny.

It's called the Change Your Health Direction (CYHD) programme

As the name suggests, this scheme is all about helping you overhaul your nutrition and fitness by changing your way of thinking about food, supplements and exercise to ultimately become a healthier person.

Simply walk into any LloydsPharmacy and request to participate in the CYHD programme. You'll be asked to fill out a form where you outline certain details about yourself (such as your BMI, weight and your main goals) which you give to your CHYD coach prior to your first consultation.

What do you get from the programme?

Upon your initial consultation you'll be given a booklet to chart your progress over the next eight weeks. In this document you'll keep a diary of everything you eat on a daily basis for your breakfast, morning snack, lunch, afternoon snack, dinner and evening snack.

Your eating habits will also be guided with helpful little tips from Life Coach and Training Specialist Lisa Walsh, like never letting yourself go longer than two and a half or three hours without eating, to make you more knowledgeable about nutrition and to help change your attitude towards food.

You'll even get a suggested weekly shopping list for your groceries.

An expert will be regularly advising you on what to eat, what to avoid and what you have to do in order to meet your health goals... which makes the process of getting fit a whole lot easier.

Your booklet also includes a before and after section where you can place photos of yourself, so you can see the difference between you at the start of the eight weeks and you at the end.

What else can you do with this programme?

Apart from weight management you can also get smoking control support, blood pressure and BMI checks, as well as lifestyle and health coaching sessions. Whatever your health needs are, your coach will strive to help you meet them.

One thing you should know is that this programme is not just for a limited time only, it runs all year round! So if you and someone you know are unable to avail of CYHD at this moment in time, you can always give it a try later in the year.

But if you can give it a go right now, it certainly couldn't hurt those New Year's resolutions.

If you'd like to learn more about the Change Your Health Direction programme, click HERE.