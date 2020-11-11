This gorgeous gin cocktail is actually fairly easy to make

This gin cocktail is actually pretty easy to make and looks super fancy.

Looking to add a bit of fun and sparkle to your weekend at home? To be honest, it's very much needed right now.

We've teamed up with O'Brien's Wine and METHOD AND MADNESS Gin to provide you with just that. Because we're helping you serve up this stunning gin cocktail at home. Whether you're back on the zoom calls or having a party for one, the METHOD AND MADNESS Gin 'Final Speech' is our cocktail of choice this weekend.

This cocktail balances the flavours of the METHOD AND MADNESS Gin with the sweetness of cherry liquor, the Herbiouis and complex French liquor and the Tart Fresh Lime.

Here are the ingredients you'll need;

20ml METHOD AND MADNESS Irish Micro Distilled Gin

20ml Maraschino

20ml Green chartreuse

20ml Lime juice

And the method is pretty simple:

After shaking (make sure it's a good shake!), fine strain into a Nick & Nora glass. Garnish with a maraschino cherry

And, well, that's it. Then it's yours to enjoy.

Why are we whipping together this tasty gin cocktail, you ask? O'Brien's Wine is back with their fabulous gin sale!

There are some amazing gins for sale at reduced prices online and across their 34 stores nationwide, including METHOD AND MADNESS, the gin we used for the above cocktail!

This Irish Micro Distilled craft gin made in Midleton, Cork, takes inspiration from the famous Shakespearean quote, "Though this be madness, yet there is method in ’t’", hence the name. Combining curiosity and intrigue of the future along with the tradition and generations of expertise from the Midleton Distillery, it's a truly unique Irish spirit. And it's available in O'Brien's for €39.

Please drink responsibly.