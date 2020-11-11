Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

This gorgeous gin cocktail is actually fairly easy to make

By Brian Dillon

November 11, 2020 at 11:16am

Sponsored

Share:

This gin cocktail is actually pretty easy to make and looks super fancy.

Looking to add a bit of fun and sparkle to your weekend at home? To be honest, it's very much needed right now.

We've teamed up with O'Brien's Wine and METHOD AND MADNESS Gin to provide you with just that. Because we're helping you serve up this stunning gin cocktail at home. Whether you're back on the zoom calls or having a party for one, the METHOD AND MADNESS Gin 'Final Speech' is our cocktail of choice this weekend.

This cocktail balances the flavours of the METHOD AND MADNESS Gin with the sweetness of cherry liquor, the Herbiouis and complex French liquor and the Tart Fresh Lime.

Method and Madness gin

Here are the ingredients you'll need;

20ml METHOD AND MADNESS Irish Micro Distilled Gin
20ml Maraschino
20ml Green chartreuse
20ml Lime juice

And the method is pretty simple:

  1. After shaking (make sure it's a good shake!), fine strain into a Nick & Nora glass.
  2. Garnish with a maraschino cherry

And, well, that's it. Then it's yours to enjoy.

Why are we whipping together this tasty gin cocktail, you ask? O'Brien's Wine is back with their fabulous gin sale!

This gorgeous gin cocktail is actually fairly easy to make

There are some amazing gins for sale at reduced prices online and across their 34 stores nationwide, including METHOD AND MADNESS, the gin we used for the above cocktail!

This Irish Micro Distilled craft gin made in Midleton, Cork, takes inspiration from the famous Shakespearean quote, "Though this be madness, yet there is method in ’t’", hence the name. Combining curiosity and intrigue of the future along with the tradition and generations of expertise from the Midleton Distillery, it's a truly unique Irish spirit. And it's available in O'Brien's for €39.

We're also running a wonderful giveaway, giving one of you lucky readers the chance to win a 5-star Cork staycation with dinner, cocktails and a trip to METHOD AND MADNESS Gin Distillery (once restrictions are lifted and government guidelines allow). If you want to be in with a chance of winning that, keep an eye on our social channels!

Please drink responsibly. 

Sponsored By
O’Brien’s Wine is Ireland’s largest family-owned drinks retailer. Pop in and enjoy the award-winning O’Brien’s customer service and browse our range of over 1,000 handpicked and exclusive wines from around the world. We also carry a full range of ice-cold beers, from top brands to local and international craft beers, along with a full selection of premium spirits.

Visit our website
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram
Share:

Latest articles

Eight places that are doing takeaway in Terenure/Rathfarnham

Eight great spots that are doing takeaway in Drumcondra

Beauty & The Beast: The Musical dates confirmed in Ireland for Summer 2021

Dublin café hosting virtual gingerbread making class

You may also love

Week 2 of our weekly workout: Keep yourself energised with these simple routines

Week 1 of our weekly workout guide to help you through the lockdown

WIN: A month's supply of new VITHIT Sparkling and lots of other merchandise

You could win prizes by shooting a text to James Kavanagh and Anne Doyle this weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.