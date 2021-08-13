Transport yourself to Hawaii with this stunning take on a homemade Poke Bowl

By Brian Dillon

August 13, 2021 at 12:45pm

Sponsored

Share:
Transport yourself to Hawaii with this stunning take on a homemade Poke Bowl

This summer, it's all about trying new things. And by that, we mean new dishes, of course! And it turns out, we can make really exciting, delicious and unexpected meals using the classics.

Growing up in Ireland, I'm sure I'm not alone in saying that there was always a bottle of YR Sauce in the press. But with a whole range of sauces and relishes, there is so much to do with this beloved Irish creation that dates back to 1837!

With that in mind, we thought we would try some summer recipes to enjoy out the back garden. If you're having your pals over, they will be SERIOUSLY impressed. So, let's have a crack at a delicious Poke Bowl, shall we?

What you will need: Salmon, sesame, sriracha, soy sauce, pickled cucumber, avocado, boiled white rice, red cabbage, YR Balsamic Red Onion Relish, sesame seeds and spring onion.

How to make it: Well, that's pretty simple. Simply mix your salmon, sesame, sriracha and soy sauce, add it into your bowl along with your other ingredients and boom, you have the ultimate summer bowl to serve to your friends while you have that long-overdue catch-up out the back garden. Check out the below video for full instructions.

 

 

Given that it's an Irish brand that's gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian-friendly brand with no artificial colours and preservatives (just top-quality, ethically sourced ingredients), we imagine the YR range with be the addition to many a BBQ, al fresco lunch and tasty moment this summer.

The YR range now includes their Original Tomato Relish, a rich and luxurious tomato relish, made with sun-ripened tomatoes, onions and sultanas, with a hint of date, tamarind and molasses.

Meanwhile, there's YR Balsamic Red Onion Relish, a dark, mysterious sticky relish, sweet one moment then tangy the next, made from an ancient recipe with a modern twist! including chunks of red onion, dates, grape and molasses.

YR Habanero Spicy Relish, brimming with Mexican inspired passion and flair, is made from a generous combination of ripe, spicy habanero chilli, red pepper, onion, pineapple and a burst of sunshine.

And finally, YR Original Spicy Sauce is a traditional and reliable go-to sauce but it has also got a lot of modern oomph. Made with a combination of apples, tomatoes, onions, dates, vinegar and spices, it is known to go with a whole range of meals such as a classic fry up, breakfast burrito, BBQ foods and loads more.

To find out more, head here.

Sponsored By
YR is renowned for its sweet blended date recipe and exotic spices that have delighted generations, both as a tasty condiment for hot and cold meals and a flavoursome cooking ingredient. It now as a saucy new look but same reliable, satisfying taste. Now the popular Irish brand has brought the YR taste experience to a whole new level with the launch of three delicious new relish flavours. So, whether you’re the original, sweet or spicy type, take your taste buds on an adventure with YR Original Tomato Relish, YR Balsamic Red Onion Relish and YR Habanero Spicy Relish.
Visit our website
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram
Share:

Latest articles

We're loving this gorgeous homage to Ireland's favourite Bernese Mountain Dogs

Friday night plans still tbc? Here are a few of our fave Dublin spots with tables available for the weekend

Popular Dublin club night is returning for a socially distanced block party!

Top chef takes us through the most delicious and unusual chocolate pairings

You may also love

Top chef takes us through the most delicious and unusual chocolate pairings

It's time to win this month's unreal summer giveaway: The Back Garden Festival Kit including a mobile speaker, lights and exclusive summer merch pack

Chocolatier couple explain how they came up with the world's first organic chocolate range

Here's how you can improve your fitness while raising money for an important cause this summer

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.