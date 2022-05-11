Try some authentic and delicious Ethiopian cuisine at D-8TE this weekend

Summer at D-8TE kicks off this weekend with a delicious food and drink offering from one of Dublin's most celebrated Ethiopian restaurants.

If you're looking for somewhere new to catch up with pals this summer, we've got just the spot...

D-8TE kicks off its summer season this weekend, collaborating with one of Dublin's most exciting restaurants to bring a taste of Ethiopia to Dublin's city centre.

Gursha will take over the Roe & Co Distillery for two weekends this month, running from Thursday 12 to Saturday 14 and Thursday 19 to Saturday 21 May.

Founded by Mel, Gursha's delicious kitchen produces authentic Ethiopian dishes which showcase a wide range of flavours and colours. For D-8TE, Mel and his team have created a mouth-watering four-course menu that showcases the very best of what Ethiopian cooking has to offer.

Advertisement

You can book a table HERE.

The D-8TE menu includes the national dish of Ethiopia, Doro Wat, which is a chicken stew cooked with berbere spice for 3-4 hours, served with boiled egg and cottage cheese on the side. Meat lovers can also opt for Yebeg Tibs, which consists of cubes of lamb diced in cherry tomatoes, onion, rosemary and garlic.

The menu also features vegetarian options including Atakilt Alicha, a mix of potatoes, carrots and cabbage cooked in garlic, onion and seasoned with turmeric, and Keysir Wat, a beetroot dish cooked in garlic and onion.

In keeping with D-8TE's popular format, all of these delicious meals have been paired with the perfect accompanying Roe & Co cocktail, making it the ultimate evening out for anyone looking to enjoy some incredible food and drinks with friends this weekend.

Advertisement

You can enjoy the full tasting menu for €40 pp, with opt-in drink pairings available for €30 pp.

Now that we're into those long, bright evenings and the weather is finally starting to improve, D-8TE is the perfect spot to catch up with pals this summer.

Located in the heart of Dublin 8, the distillery and the Power House Garden will both be open for guests to relax and unwind with some delicious food and drink all summer long. It’s also a great opportunity to get a sneak peek inside the working Roe & Co Distillery if you haven’t already tried their amazing whiskey experiences.

Continuing on from D-8TE's success in 2021, the D-8TE summer season will be all about celebrating the diverse range of cooking happening in Dublin at the moment, kicking off with Gursha's exciting two-week pop-up.

Advertisement

The Roe & Co Distillery will team up with some of the biggest culinary names in Dublin throughout 2022, so be sure to keep an eye on their Instagram for any upcoming D-8TE events.

You can book a table for Gursha at D-8TE right here.

Please drink responsibly. Visit drinkaware.ie