WATCH: How to make this delicious Potato and Parmesan Tart recipe at home

December 8, 2021

Planning your dinners for the week ahead? Here's a tasty new recipe for you to try out...

When it comes to making delicious and simple dishes at home, there's no ingredient that's quite as convenient as the beloved potato. This versatile and filling ingredient is key to so many of our favourite mid-week dinners such as stir-fries, curries and mash, and it's so easy to work with when you're cooking up a storm at home.

That's why Bord Bia and potato.ie are on a mission to spread the word about just how versatile, delicious and easy-to-prepare potatoes can be for homemade meals. Whether it's breakfast, lunch or dinner, there's no dish that our beloved spud can't improve.

With that in mind, we've put together this delicious Potato and Parmesan Tart recipe for you try your hand at. This easy-to-make recipe serves four to six people and it's sure to become a frequent favourite when cooking at home.

If you want to make this dish for yourself, you can follow along with our recipe video below but first, here are the ingredients you'll need...

  • 4 Rooster potatoes (400-600g)
  • 3 cups water (710 ml), enough to cover the potatoes
  • 1⁄2 cup double cream (120 ml)
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 tsp garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon black pepper
  •  2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1 sheet puff pastry, defrosted
  • 2 cups parmesan cheese (220 g)
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  •  1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  •  1 bunch of asparagus, ribbons
  • 1 bunch rocket

Now that you've got all your ingredients ready and prepped, you're only a few simple steps away from enjoying this delicious meal...

Step 1

Thinly slice the potatoes. Soak the potatoes in just enough cold water to cover the potatoes for 10 minutes. Then pat them dry. You can also preheat the oven to 200C at this stage.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, mix double cream, salt, garlic, Italian seasoning, black pepper and melted butter. Add the potato slices and evenly coat every piece in the cream mixture.

Step 3

Line baking tray with parchment paper and place one sheet of puff pastry on the tray. With a fork, evenly poke the entire sheet. Place shredded or grated parmesan cheese on the puff pastry. Then layer each potato slice to cover the sheet, leaving 1⁄2 inch (1 1⁄4 cm) on all sides.

Step 4

Sprinkle some more parmesan cheese on top of the potatoes. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Bake for 30 minutes or until the crust is golden brown.

Step 5

With a peeler hold the bottom of the asparagus and carefully peel from bottom to the tip. Peel twice on one side, then flip over to peel the other side. It will give you an even ribbon.

Step 6

Put all the asparagus ribbons and rocket into a bowl and mix in salt, pepper, olive oil and lemon juice. Toss them until evenly coated. Place the asparagus ribbons and rocket on top of the freshly baked potato tart, then slice.

Ready to try it for yourself? If you're prepping this dish at home, watch along with our full recipe video below.

