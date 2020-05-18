We made these 'fakeaway' recipes at home and they were delicious

We tried our hand at making these two 'fakeaway' recipes at home. And trust us, you're going to want to try them as well. Because they were absolutely delicious.

If you're like us, you're missing some of your favourite takeaways right now. Well, fear not, my friend. Because these two takeaway recipes are the ultimate weekend treat to enjoy while curled up on the couch watching telly!

Missing your spice bags? Maybe you're dreaming of a delicious pizza? Well, you're in for a treat with these two gorgeous takeaway recipes.

Now for the first fakeaway, the homemade skinny spice bag with spicy mayo:

For this, you'll need these ingredients:

2 Egg Whites

4 tsp Cornflour

400g SuperValu Chicken Fillets cut into 1cm strips

500g SuperValu Baby Potatoes (halved)

Sunflower oil, for cooking

4 Spring Onions, thinly sliced on the diagonal

1 Red Pepper and 1 Green Pepper, sliced

2 Garlic Cloves, crushed

1 Fresh Red Chilli, deseeded and thinly sliced

50g SuperValu Goodness Seed Mix

1 tbsp SuperValu Soy Sauce or

Tahini

For the mayo:

2 Egg Yolks

1 Garlic Clove, crushed

½ Lime, juice only

2 tsp Dijon Mustard

400ml Sunflower Oil

For the spice bag salt mix:

4 tbsp Coarse Sea Salt

1 tbsp SuperValu Chinese Five-spice Powder

2 tsp Ground White Pepper

2 tsp Ground Coriander

2 tsp SuperValu Chilli Flakes

And here is the method to follow:

Preheat the oven to 200°C/gas mark 6. Put the spice bag salt mix ingredients in a bowl and stir.

Put the egg whites, cornflour and ½ teaspoon of the spice bag salt mix in a wide, shallow bowl and whisk.

Add the chicken strips and stir to coat, then place the chicken in the fridge for about 20 minutes.

Toss the baby potatoes in 1 tablespoon of sunflower oil and 1 teaspoon of the spice bag salt mix. Spread out on a baking tray and bake for 25 minutes.

To make the spicy mayo, put the egg yolks, garlic, lime juice, mustard and 1 teaspoon of the spice bag salt mix in the bottom of a glass measuring jug. Pour in the sunflower oil and let it settle for 30 seconds.

Put a hand-held blender in the bottom of the jug and turn it on to high. Don’t pulse or move the blender. Slowly tilt and lift the head of the blender until all the oil is emulsified. Store it in a sealed container in the fridge for up to two weeks.

Fry chicken pieces, stirring continuously to keep them from sticking for about 5 minutes. Keep the chicken warm.

Heat 1 teaspoon of the sunflower oil in a wok/pan over high heat. Add spring onions, peppers, garlic and chilli and cook for 2 minutes. Add the cooked chicken, seed mix, soy sauce or tahini and ½ teaspoon of the spice bag salt mix.

Cook for a further 2 minutes. Serve the chicken with the spicy mayo on the side.

And now, for the homemade fakeaway pizza:

For the pizza base, you will need:

2 tsp Baking Powder

2 tbsp Olive Oil

130g Plain Flour

¾ tsp Sea Salt

100g SuperValu Wholemeal Flour

180ml Water, warm

For the sauce:

2 cloves Garlic, crushed

1 handful SuperValu Fresh Basil (chopped)

1 tbsp SuperValu Oregano

500ml SuperValu Tomato Passata

2 tbsp SuperValu Tomato Purée

For the toppings:

1 pinch Black Pepper

100g Chicken Breast, cooked (chopped into chunks)

50g Chorizo Sausages, chopped

50g Mozzarella Cheese Balls (chopped into chunks)

60g Mushrooms, chopped

1 Red Pepper, diced

1 handful SuperValu Baby Spinach

50g SuperValu Sweetcorn, drained

And here is the method to follow:

Preheat the oven to 220°C/gas mark 7. Lightly dust a surface with spelt flour.

wet and sticky, you won’t need all the water. Add more flour if it’s too sloppy. Form into a ball, then remove from the bowl and knead for a few minutes.

Divide into two. Use a rolling pin to stretch the base out until it’s about 26cm in diameter. Oil your pizza tray or place on an ungreased pizza stone. Alternatively, use tin foil. Bake in the oven for about 8 minutes on each side until it just starts to brown. Don't fully cook the base because it will burn when you cook it with the toppings.

thicken for 5 minutes. Once thickened, set aside to cool. Once the pizza has browned, take it out of the oven. Spread with a thin layer of sauce and add your toppings.

Put it back in the oven until it’s cooked how you like it.

So, which fakeaway will you be trying?

