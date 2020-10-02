WIN: We're giving away a Smirnoff Vodka at-home cocktail kit

Fancy a cocktail on us? We have teamed up with Smirnoff Vodka to give one of our lucky Lovin Dublin readers and a friend a delicious cocktail kit so they can shake, stir and enjoy a tasty drink at home.

We've recruited three Irish media personalities to go head to head and showcase three gorgeous cocktail recipes using Smirnoff Vodka. To be in with a chance of winning a cocktail kit, simply tell us which of the three is your favourite.

It's the perfect way to switch up your regular Friday night for something a bit different. Let's create good vibes, try something new and whip up a tasty cocktail. Make sure to let us know which one really tickled your fancy in the form below to be in with a chance of winning our gorgeous giveaway.

Tara Stewart made a Smirnoff Passionfruit Martini

Tara is a class DJ and a wonderful advocate for sustainable fashion. When it comes to creating a Smirnoff Passionfruit Martini, how does she do?

Tara used these ingredients: 37.5ml Smirnoff No.21 Vodka, 12.5ml Passionfruit Liqueur, 12.5ml Vanilla Syrup, 12.5ml Lime Juice, 50ml Passionfruit Puree or fresh pulp, cubed ice and half a passionfruit to garnish.

First, add all the liquid ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and fine strain into a chilled martini glass. Then, simply garnish with half a fresh passionfruit.

Belle Azzure made a Smirnoff Espresso Martini.

Belle is one of our go-to gals for all things fashion, travel and lifestyle. But can she whip up a tasty Smirnoff Espresso Martini?

Here are the ingredients Belle used: 35ml Smirnoff No.21 Vodka, 25ml Espresso, 25ml Coffee Liqueur, 15ml Sugar Syrup, cubed ice and three dried coffee beans to serve

Add all the liquid to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake that until it's cold and fine strain into a chilled martini glass. Then, garnish with three dried coffee beans

Stephen Byrne made a Soda Fruit Smash with Raspberry

We all know Stephen as a top Irish radio presenter, but how does he rank when creating a Soda Fruit Smash with Raspberry?

Here are the ingredients Stephen used: 50ml Smirnoff No.21 Vodka, 100ml Soda and a handful of raspberries.

Place a few raspberries into a glass and muddle or smash carefully with a muddler, pestle or spoon. Fill the glass with ice, pour in the Smirnoff, top off with Soda and enjoy!

Fancy making one of these gorgeous cocktails yourself at home? Well, you can, by simply entering our competition below! The amazing prize includes two Smirnoff hampers containing cocktail kits (including a shaker) for your selected Smirnoff Signature Serve and don't worry - there's enough for you and a friend.

Good luck!

Smirnoff Vodka is available in Tesco, Supervalu and other well-known retailers around the country.

Please enjoy Smirnoff responsibly.