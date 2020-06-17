We're hosting a drive-in movie night: here's how to get tickets

Fancy joining us for a drive-in movie night featuring an amazing flick we know you'll love?

On Thursday, June 25, we will be taking over Leopardstown Racecourse along with our pals Chicago Town’s Saucy Vegan Pizza to put on a screening of LadyBird. Each guest will also be treated to some Chicago Town Saucy Vegan vouchers so that they can recreate the movie night magic again at home with some delicious Vegan pizza!

Starring our very own Saoirse Ronan, LadyBird is a fantastic coming of age flick following a young Catholic school student in California navigate her relationships with her friends and family during her senior year in high school.

Originally released in 2017, the movie has received both critical and audience appraisal and even got Saoirse Ronan a nomination for Best Actress at the Academy Awards.

Chicago Town recently launched their brand new vegan pizza, complete with tomato stuffed crust and topped with BBQ sauce as well as peppers, onions, jackfruit and dairy-free mozzarella.

Their delicious dough balls are also suitable for vegans and make an amazing side dish for any pizza night.

Fancy joining us on June 25 for our drive-in screening of LadyBird at Leopardstown racecourse? You can grab your tickets here. Make sure to be quick. They're bound to fly!

The movie starts at 9pm with gates open at 8pm.

And we will have all of the safety measures in place at our drive-in movie so you can simply relax and enjoy the movie. Less than 200 cars are allowed at any one screening. Guests are advised to stay in their car for the duration of the movie and your tickets can be scanned through your car window. There are also sanitisers available.

You can get your tickets through Eventbrite.