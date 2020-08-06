WIN: Staycation in Ireland's first automatic hotel

Firefly Hotel, the fist automatic hotel of its kind in Ireland, is now open. Situated in the heart of Bray, it's an ideal spot to rest your head before and after exploring all that Wicklow has to offer. With the latest in design, tech and innovation at hand, this is a staycation like no other.

What exactly is an automatic hotel? Well, Firefly boasts the latest in self-service check-in technology, with your room key downloaded directly to your phone. It is an ideal social-distancing staycation as there are no on-site staff.

And with Bray at your doorstep, it's a great stay for you and bae or for you and your pals.

The hotel also has sustainability in mind. The in-room Nespresso machines are stocked by local Wicklow roasters, Pure. And their ground-level coffee stop, One14 Coffee, offers up sustainable-only coffees, teas and bites.

Firefly Hotel is also big on supporting Irish artists with each of its 18 stylish rooms complete with artwork created by incredible home-grown talent.

In terms of comfort, you can rest assured that you will be looked after. Complete with microfibre duvets and Netflix on their Smart TVs, you can snuggle up and relax after your day of hiking, swimming, exploring and dining in gorgeous Bray.

Just a short walk away from Bray Seafront, you'll be able to stroll down and choose from the amazing eateries the town has to offer such as Box Burger, Platform Pizza, The Martello and Harbour Bar, to name just a few.

Fancy winning yourself a stay in Ireland's first automatic hotel? Of course you do! All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this stunning staycation in Wonderful Bray is fill in your details in the form below.

T&Cs apply. Competition closes 13/08. Best of luck!

To find out more about Firefly Hotel in Bray, click here.